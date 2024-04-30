Somerville Fit-Out completes ibis Coleraine Riverside hotel fit-out

Local contractor Somerville Fit-Out are celebrating the completion of a £1m fit-out of the ibis Coleraine Riverside hotel for Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, Andras Hotels. This project follows the refurbishment of the ibis Belfast City Centre by Somerville Fit-Out in 2023, also for Andras Hotels, at a cost of £1.5m.

The Coleraine project saw the complete transformation of all guest bedrooms and the hotel’s reception to the ibis ‘Plaza’ brand design, which features a modern style and the unique ibis ‘sweet’ bed. The spacious bedrooms include family rooms which provide a double bed and two single beds, and king rooms with extra-large beds. All rooms are air-conditioned and include fast wi-fi and the latest USB-c charging sockets.

The contract was undertaken over a period of just four months and included a full refit of all guest bedrooms with the provision of all new flooring and wall finishes, fitted furniture, lighting, seating and soft furnishings. Bathrooms also received a makeover with new fittings and bright new look.

Contracts Manager for Somerville Fit-Out, Dermot Law, oversaw the project, which was completed ahead of programme and on budget.

Dermot said “This was a challenging project, working in a live environment with hotel guests sleeping in floors below or above the floor we were working on. We managed the process through close communication between our site manager and the hotel management and staff.”

Dermot continued “This was our second ibis project for Andras Hotels, and we developed our learning from the ibis Belfast City Centre contract. I’m pleased to have had the opportunity to apply this experience to the Coleraine refurbishment, which went very smoothly”.

Rajesh Rana, Director, of Andras Hotels, said “I am delighted to see the finished results of this refurbishment of this hotel. The difference in the rooms is breathtaking – this transformation really has created a new hotel. The hotel is now officially opened as ibis Coleraine Riverside, part of the Accor hotel group”.

Rajesh explained “We operate the hotel under franchise from Accor, one of the world largest hotel groups, with 5700 hotels worldwide. Accor has a strict set of brand standards which we must meet across the range of design, engineering, and construction. I’m pleased to say our design team delivered an exceptional product which we are so proud of. The Coleraine location is an ideal gateway to world class north coast region and the hotel is poised to be an asset for tourism in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area”.

The Coleraine hotel is one of three ibis hotels the Andras owns and operates in Northern Ireland, the others being ibis Belfast City Centre and ibis Belfast Queens Quarter. The company recently purchased the Etap hotel in Belfast and has plans to develop another property under the Accor banner – an Adagio Aparthotel – in Belfast’s Great Victoria Street.

For more information contact [email protected]

Somerville Fit-Out specialise in interior fit-outs for the commercial, hospitality and retail sectors throughout Northern Ireland, UK, and Europe. For more information, visit www.somervilles.co.uk