NI Teenagers build life-size R2D2 in five days as part of ScreenWorks career project

Twelve Northern Ireland teenagers created a life-size, fully functioning version of Star Wars favourite droid R2D2 in just five days.

Using more than 1,000 parts that were either created on a 3D printer, made of plywood or sourced from suppliers around the world, the young Jedis came together to build this iconic movie character that moves, makes sounds and lights up just like the original.

Created through Into Film’s ScreenWorks project, supported by Northern Ireland Screen, R2D2 made his debut at Belfast City Hall in time for Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.

The droid will now be visiting schools and careers fairs to tell young people about ScreenWorks, a work experience scheme that gives young people unparalleled access to industry professionals across all five screen sectors – Film, Television, Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects.

“In the words of Yoda, ‘Do. Or do not. There is no try’. We had this idea to do something amazing that would capture the imagination of the young people for this prop workshop and show them what was possible right here at home. With the screen industries growing in Northern Ireland, you don’t have to go to Hollywood to create something amazing,” said ScreenWorks Lead Sean Boyle.

The prop workshop was held at Temple Props in Templepatrick under the guidance of industry experts Denis Rush and Victoria Arundell who have more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.

“These young people were totally amazing. They had such enthusiasm, creativity and talent. It was an honour for us to work with this next generation of screen talent,” said Victoria Arundell from Temple Props.

In addition to the support of the master prop builders, Into Film also had advice from leading Star Wars droid builder Lee Towersey from England who started his career as a hobbyist and went on to work for Lucas Films.

Into Film’s ScreenWorks programme, which is free to all participants, has been supported by Northern Ireland Screen since the project started in 2018.

David McConnell, Head of Education at Northern Ireland Screen, said: “The ScreenWorks programme is a real success story and has grown exponentially, offering young people varied and exciting work experiences with leading industry experts in all facets of screen industry. Its aim is to create a pathway where children can learn from a very young age about potential careers in this growing industry.”

Many of the young people who attended the workshop plan to go on to careers in the film industry.

Beth Nihell (17) from Bangor, who plans to study film at Ulster University next year, said: “It was a real team effort to create something like this together in just five days. I’m hoping for a career in props or the art department so this was really helpful to give me real life experience in the industry.”

And 15-year-old Nathan Loughlin from Belfast, who is studying GCSE Moving Image Arts at St Mary’s Christian Brothers, added that he liked the hands-on approach of the workshop.

“It was amazing to see everything come together in the end. All these parts that we had created, primed, painted were put together to build this amazing R2D2,” he said.

This year there have been 31 different work experience sessions for young people through ScreenWorks and there are still many coming up, including topics such as the grip and camera departments, story development, virtual production, music composition for screen and costumes creatin. There are also two summer projects – a week-long Game Jam creating an original video game and location management and sustainability.

ScreenWorks is run by educational film charity Into Film with workshops running in a variety of locations. For further information go to www.intofilm.org/screenworks.