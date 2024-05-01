Sends company owned by Alona Shevtsova innovates the client’s onboarding system, meeting the latest EU/UK regulations

Sends has recently introduced an updated system that significantly streamlines the client onboarding process, ensuring it fully complies with the UK and EU regulatory frameworks. This new tool not only accelerates the integration of new clients but also ensures all operations are conducted within legal guidelines. Tailored to meet specific EU and UK legislative requirements, our software provides clients with a seamless and secure onboarding experience.

Sends implements the latest technological advancements. It has developed an innovative method for monitoring client transactions using artificial intelligence (AI). This technology allows the team to detect and respond swiftly to unusual activity, enhancing the security of client transactions.

‘Amid growing challenges as fraudsters use AI to create fake identities and documents, our team is proactive in continuously updating and advancing our strategies. To stay at the forefront of combating these sophisticated threats, our employees regularly enhance their knowledge by studying the latest methodological documents and actively participating in various conferences, roundtables, and other events to gain new experiences,’ commented Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends.

To ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, Sends adheres to best practices reflected in our updated internal policies and procedures. The company remains committed to leading the way in client onboarding and transaction monitoring, striving to meet and exceed regulatory standards to protect clients and ensure the integrity of financial transactions.

One of the shareholders (owners) of this company is Alona Shevtsova, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and active participant in the Ukrainian and UK FinTech community.

It is worth mentioning that Smartflow Payments Limited (brand name Sends) got the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification, which is vital for secure payment processing. Smartflow offers financial solutions such as Internet acquiring, currency exchange and multicurrency business accounts, so it must comply with data security policies and procedures.