Night vision: Belfast City BIDS to appoint a Night Czar

Belfast’s night-time economy is set to receive a significant boost as the city’s three Business Improvement Districts (BID) begin the search for Belfast’s Night Czar. The appointed Czar – funded by Linen Quarter BID, Belfast One and Destination CQ – will further enhance, co-ordinate, and advocate for the city’s night-time strategy in terms of safety, transport, and business.

Key responsibilities include acting as a central point of contact for night-time services including hospitality, venues, transport, and policing. The part-time role will also provide expert insight to inform the development, support, and enhancement of Belfast’s night-time sector contributing to initiatives such as the Purple Flag Steering Group, as well as a unique opportunity to shape the future of the city centre. Applications are now open and the closing date is Monday 20 May.

Belfast Night Czar

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID said, “This is an incredibly exciting initiative as we embark on our search for Belfast’s first Night Czar. This appointment marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance our night-time economy and address pressing issues affecting our city after hours. We are confident that by selecting the right candidate, we will not only elevate the vibrancy of our nightlife but also tackle key challenges making Belfast an even more dynamic and welcoming destination for all.

“One such challenge is the need for improved late-night transport services. By actively engaging with stakeholders, including our ongoing collaboration with Translink, we aim to contribute to a support package for an extended late-night service, a crucial element in transforming Belfast’s night-time economy. Now is the time for collective action and collaboration, and rather than pushing our city down we should be building it up and seeking solutions to challenges that will benefit everyone involved.”

Earlier this year, Belfast once again received the Purple Flag accreditation, recognising its commitment to a well-run, safe, and thriving night-time economy. Cities and towns awarded the Purple Flag are recognised for providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and wellbeing of both visitors and residents.

Managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), the Purple Flag accreditation was renewed following an assessment conducted by assessors in November which saw the city BIDs play a crucial role in overseeing and funding the application process, which included research, internal assessment, and gathering stakeholder feedback.

Eimear McCracken, Operations Manager at Belfast One said, “Retaining the city’s Purple Flag status is great news for Belfast and sends out a strong message that we can be proud of our diverse night-time economy, with its great bars and restaurants, a clean and safe environment, and a unique sense of place.

“To strengthen our commitment, we are excited to recruit a Night Czar reflecting our dedication to improving coordination and addressing issues promptly. Drawing inspiration from the successful models implemented in cities like London, Manchester and Edinburgh, this position will be instrumental in ensuring that city-related concerns do not go unresolved and will actively help us review the city between 6pm and 6am.”

Damien Corr, Managing Director of Destination CQ, added, “We recognise that a thriving night-time economy is not only about entertainment but also plays a crucial role in the overall economic landscape of the city. To gain a deeper understanding of the scale, scope, and economic impact of the night-time economy, the three city BIDs will be commissioning new research which will assist the Night Czar in providing valuable insights to guide our future initiatives and contribute to the ongoing success of Belfast as a dynamic city.

“The attainment of the Purple Flag accreditation is a source of immense pride for us, and we hope it provides reassurance to those who live, work, and visit the city that we are committed to enhancing the vibrancy of Belfast and ensuring the safety of its residents and visitors.”