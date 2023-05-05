Search is on for next Northern Ireland Young Leader of the Year

Applications are now open for the Northern Ireland Young Leader of the Year, searching for an outstanding young professional (under 40) who has shown exceptional leadership skills and demonstrated continued commitment to personal development – both their own and that of others.

This year’s Northern Ireland Young Leader of the Year winner will be presented with the winner’s trophy at the Young Leaders Conference, sponsored by global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, on Friday 9th June.

Northern Ireland Young Leader of the Year

The opportunity will give the selected young leader from Northern Ireland a chance to further develop their leadership skills by receiving a complimentary place on the Emerging Leaders training programmes offered by the William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University.

“Supporting and nurturing inspirational young leaders will underpin the success of Northern Irelands economy for the future. We are delighted to partner with the Young Leader’s NI Association and invest in their professional and leadership development,” comments Sue Burns, Head of Sales and Marketing for the Clinton Leadership Institute at Queens University.

Celebrating a decade of inspiring leadership, the Northern Ireland Young Leaders Conference takes place on Friday 9th June at Riddel Hall, Belfast, and will bring together more than 220 young leaders to share best practice and learn from established business leaders and from each other.

Current business aide on BBC’s The Apprentice, Tim Campbell MBE, will head up an impressive line-up of speakers that include, one of the UK’s leading health and wellbeing influencer’s, podcast host and bestselling author Alice Liveing; Former GAA star, Sean Cavanagh; Founder of Digg for Success, Caroline O’Neill; Founder of Little Penny Thoughts, Annette Kelly and Director of Taste and Tour NI, Caroline Wilson. Mentalist David Meade will also be returning as compere.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our tenth anniversary and to have such a fantastic line-up of speakers,” comments Chair of Young Leaders NI, Stephanie Johnston. “With the theme ‘evolving leadership’ this year’s event aims to encourage and motivate leaders of tomorrow how best to rise to the challenge. The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with the unique opportunity to learn from and connect with leaders from a variety of industries.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, Herbert Smith Freehills, Bank of Ireland, Carson McDowell, EY, Power NI, Vanrath and The William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at Queens University. Without their contributions and support, the quality and scale of the event we deliver would not be possible. Thanks also goes to the Princes Trust for getting involved again as our charity partner; we are delighted to be able to champion this worthy cause.”

Lisa McLaughlin, Managing Partner of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP’s Belfast office, adds: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Young Leaders NI Conference for the 10th successive year. The variety and calibre of the speakers at this year’s event is testament to the conference’s ongoing success. At Herbert Smith Freehills, we are focused on recognising Northern Ireland’s best legal talent, and supporting our team to realise their full potential. The conference is a fantastic opportunity to bring together Northern Ireland’s aspiring young professionals, experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders to create a truly inspiring day and encourage our future young leaders to rise to the challenge as they embark on their personal leadership journeys.”

This hugely popular conference, organised by Young Leaders NI, is aimed at young professionals and entrepreneurs, across industry and professional services, looking to develop their leadership skills and network with like-minded individuals. Over the past nine years, the conference has attracted over 2,500 attendees, and this year’s event promises to be the biggest and most inspiring yet.

Young Leaders NI is a group formed by the Northern Ireland Young Solicitors’ Association, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland and the Chartered Accountants Ireland Young Professionals Group.

Nominations for Northern Ireland Young Leader of the Year Award must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday 10th May. Entrants can be self-nominated or alternatively nominated by a third party who considers that the entrant meets the relevant criteria.

Online entries can be made via www.youngleadersni.org or by emailing [email protected] to request an entry form.

Tickets for the Young Leaders NI Conference are available now and can be purchased on the conference website – www.youngleadersni.org.