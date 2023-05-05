Understanding the Different Types of Industrial Fasteners and Fixings: Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, and More

Fasteners are an essential component in various industries, from construction and automotive to aerospace and electronics. They play a crucial role in holding different parts and materials together, providing structural stability, and ensuring the functionality of various products. In this blog post, we will delve into the various types of industrial fasteners and fixings, including bolts, screws, nuts, and washers, to help you better understand their applications and specifications within the UK market.

I. Bolts

1.1 Hex Bolts

Hex bolts, or hexagonal head bolts, are one of the most common types of metal fasteners. They have a six-sided head and a threaded shank, which can be fully or partially threaded. These bolts are often used in construction projects, machinery, and automotive applications, where they provide a strong and secure connection.

1.2 Carriage Bolts

Carriage bolts, also known as coach bolts, feature a domed or rounded head and a square neck beneath it. This design prevents the bolt from turning when tightened, making it ideal for use in wood, metal, and plastic materials. They are typically used in furniture, fencing, and decking applications.

1.3 Anchor Bolts

Anchor bolts are designed to secure objects to concrete surfaces. They come in various types, including L-shaped, J-shaped, and wedge anchor bolts. These bolts are used in construction projects to attach structural and non-structural elements to concrete foundations.

II. Screws

2.1 Wood Screws

Wood screws are specifically designed for fastening wood materials. They have a sharp, tapered point that allows for easy penetration into the wood and tightens as it is driven in. They come in a variety of head styles and lengths, making them suitable for various woodworking applications.

2.2 Machine Screws

Machine screws are used to fasten metal parts together, typically in conjunction with nuts or pre-tapped holes. They have a uniform diameter and thread along the entire length of the screw. Machine screws are available in a range of head styles and materials, catering to different industrial applications.

2.3 Self-Tapping Screws

Self-tapping screws are designed to create their own threads as they are driven into pre-drilled holes in materials such as metal, plastic, or wood. They are available in a variety of styles, including self-drilling screws, which have a drill bit-like tip for drilling their own pilot holes.

III. Nuts

3.1 Hex Nuts

Hex nuts are six-sided nuts that are widely used in conjunction with bolts to secure materials together. They are available in various sizes, thread types, and materials to suit different applications.

3.2 Lock Nuts

Lock nuts, also known as prevailing torque nuts or self-locking nuts, are designed to prevent loosening under vibrations or torque. They have a nylon insert or a distorted thread that provides resistance against loosening. Lock nuts are commonly used in automotive and aerospace applications, where secure connections are vital.

3.3 Wing Nuts

Wing nuts are designed for easy hand tightening and loosening, featuring two large, wing-like projections on each side of the nut. They are often used in applications that require frequent adjustments or disassembly.

IV. Washers

4.1 Flat Washers

Flat washers are thin, flat, circular plates with a hole in the centre. They are used to distribute the load of a threaded fastener, such as a screw or nut, and prevent damage to the surface of the material being fastened. Flat washers are available in various materials, sizes, and thicknesses to suit specific applications.

4.2 Spring Washers

Spring washers, also known as split or lock washers, are designed to prevent loosening due to vibrations or torque. They have a helical or split shape that exerts a spring force against the fastener, maintaining tension and reducing the risk of loosening. Spring washers are often used in automotive, machinery, and construction applications.

4.3 Toothed Washers

Toothed washers, also known as serrated or star washers, have teeth on one or both sides. These teeth bite into the surface of the material being fastened, providing extra resistance against loosening. Toothed washers are commonly used in applications where vibrations or movement may cause fasteners to loosen, such as heavy machinery or electrical connections.

V. Specialty Fasteners

5.1 Rivets

Rivets are permanent mechanical fasteners that consist of a smooth, cylindrical shaft and a head. They are used to join two or more materials by inserting the shaft through pre-drilled holes and then deforming the end to create a second head, securing the materials together. Rivets are commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries for their high-strength, tamper-resistant connections.

5.2 Threaded Inserts

Threaded inserts, also known as threaded bushings, are used to create a strong, wear-resistant thread in materials that may not be able to hold a threaded fastener on their own, such as soft metals, plastics, or wood. They are installed into a pre-drilled hole and can be removed and replaced if necessary. Threaded inserts are often used in automotive and aerospace applications.

5.3 Pins

Pins are cylindrical metal fasteners that are used to align, assemble, or hold parts together in a fixed position. They come in various types, including dowel pins, clevis pins, and cotter pins. Pins are commonly used in machinery, automotive, and aerospace applications where precise alignment and secure connections are essential.

Conclusion

Understanding the different types of industrial fasteners and fixings is crucial for selecting the right metal fasteners for your project. Whether you are working on a construction project, manufacturing machinery, or assembling electronic components, the appropriate fasteners can greatly impact the performance, durability, and longevity of your product.

By familiarising yourself with the various types of bolts, screws, nuts, washers, and specialty fasteners available in the UK market, you can make informed decisions about the best fastening solutions for your specific needs. Always consult with industry professionals or engineers to ensure that you are choosing the appropriate fasteners for your application, taking into account factors such as materials, load requirements, and environmental conditions.