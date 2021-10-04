RTÉ’s Tony Connelly to speak at Londonderry Chamber’s President’s Annual Dinner

Brexit expert and RTÉ Europe Editor, Tony Connelly, will speak at the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Annual Dinner on Friday 8 October.

Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin will host the event attended by over 250 business leaders, politicians, and invited guests from across the North West in the Everglades Hotel, Derry.

The Dinner will feature St. Columb’s College alumnus, Tony Connelly, in a fireside chat with former BBC broadcaster Sarah Travers.

Sponsored by local corporate insurance firm Find Insurance NI, this year’s event celebrates the work of the North West business community after a very challenging 18 months during the pandemic.

Dawn McLaughlin, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am delighted to be hosting this year’s President’s Annual Dinner, the first since 2019 due to Covid-19. The highlight of our social calendar, the Dinner offers the perfect chance to meet, network, and engage with leading business and political figures, colleagues, and friends from across the North West region. After all the hardship we’ve faced in the last 18 months, it will be wonderful to see everyone having a great time together and honoring the one-of-a-kind business community we have here.

“Tony Connelly is widely regarded as the go-to expert on Brexit, an issue that has a particular importance for the North West business community and has dominated the political and news agenda over the past five years. Tony will join us on stage to share his personal insights and behind-the-scenes stories with Sarah Travers, in what promises to be an excellent and enlightening discussion.

“This year’s event features a packed programme celebrating all that is best about doing business here in the North West and features a uniquely local focus with entertainment provided by local musicians and performers. I would like to thank our sponsors at Find Insurance NI for their ongoing and invaluable support, and I look forward to what promises to be an excellent occasion.”

Colin Mullan, Managing Director at Find Insurance NI, said: “We are thrilled to be the main sponsor for this year’s President’s Annual Dinner. As proud Derry Chamber members, this flagship event is a celebration not just of the brilliant work done by our local businesses, but of their persistence and determination during what has been an incredibly challenging period. After such a long period without gala dinners and events like these, we are excited to be getting back together and I want to wish everyone a wonderful night.