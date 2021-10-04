Children’s sports teams benefit from Poundland Foundation

Several children’s sports teams from across Northern Ireland are among the first recipients of grants issued by the Poundland Foundation, the discount retailer’s new charity.

Grants have been issued to Belfast ladies football team, Berlin Swiftettes, Omagh Futsal, Ballycran GAA from Newtownards and Enniskillen hurling team, Naomh Aodhan.

The charity launched in May and immediately pledged to invest £825,000 in its first year to support local communities, starting with kids’ activities, from soccer and cricket to cheerleading and lifesaving.

Invitations for the first round of grants opened in June and the Poundland Foundation has now handed over payments of up to £750 to the first batch of 150 teams and organisations across the UK.

The grants come as research, published by the Stormont Assembly earlier this year, reveals that Northern Ireland has the lowest proportion of children taking the recommended amount of physical activity in the UK.

The study stated research has shown that attitudes to physical activity and sport started in youth tend to remain into adulthood.

Grants were made to provide kits or equipment, to encourage youngsters to take part in physical activities.

Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland, said: “We know the Poundland Foundation is going to make a big impact in local communities right across the UK and we’re looking forward to supporting as many organisations as we can.

“Helping youngsters get involved in physical activities is a great place to start and it’s fantastic to see the spread of sports and events we’ve been able to support with our first round of grants.”

The Poundland Foundation continues to support Poundland’s existing charity partnership with Make-A-Wish® UK, Tommy’s and Whizz-Kidz with a £2.5 million commitment over the next two years.

Money for the Poundland Foundation comes from in-store fundraising, carrier bag donations and the partnership with Pennies, the charity that collects micro-donations through chip and pin machines.

Poundland has always played an important part in keeping Britain’s high streets thriving and has for many years recognised its special responsibility to the communities it serves.

Over the past four years it has raised over £5 million for charities and community causes, challenging perceptions of a discount retailer in a tough retail landscape.

Poundland Foundation Grant recipients

Grants have been given to organisations from across the UK, in all regions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland including:

Northern Ireland