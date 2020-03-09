Robin Mercer is Business Person of the Year

Robin Mercer, owner of fourth generation Hillmount garden lifestyle centres in Ards, Bangor and Belfast, has been named Business Person of the Year at the bi-annual Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards.

Speaking of winning the award, Robin Mercer said; “I’m absolutely humbled and extremely proud. When my name was announced as the winner of Business Person of the Year, my family saw me speechless for probably the first time in a very long time.

“It’s an honour to be recognised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for being deemed the best trader in the local area, in a business opened by my grandfather 80 years ago this summer.

“This award is truly special. It’s for my wife Edith, our family, our staff and loyal customers who support my ambition, determination, drive and dedication to our business every day.”

Hillmount won Best Family Business and Best Non-Licensed Catering Establishment at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards in 2018. www.hillmount.co.uk