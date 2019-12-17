Entries open for the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2020!

Businesses across the Lisburn & Castlereagh council area are now being invited to enter what has become the premier event on the local business calendar, the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2020 – LCCC Business Awards.

The awards celebrate the high performing, diverse and exciting range of businesses that make up the local economy, from manufacturers to retailers, restaurateurs to technology firms, and everything in between.

The glittering black tie awards ceremony will take place on Friday 6th March 2020 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club, and will be compered by one of the nation’s favourite radio presenters, Stephen Clements.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2020

The overall sponsor for this year’s event is Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, with a new associate sponsor for 2020, Power NI.

Commenting as the awards were launched, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “We are home to many companies who not only contribute to our local economy but whose success makes a significant impact on the overall economic prosperity of Northern Ireland.

“It is so important to recognise and support the tremendous achievements of these businesses, many of whom are flying the flag for Lisburn & Castlereagh on the world stage as well as closer to home.

“With 15 categories to choose from, there is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes and from many different industry sectors to enter and celebrate their accomplishments with their peers and colleagues,” he said.

This year’s categories are:

1. Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Power NI)

2. Rising Star – Young Entrepreneur Award – under 30 years old (sponsored by Inspire Business Centre)

3. Best Tourism Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council)

4. Excellence in Customer Service Award (Non-Retail)

5. Excellence in Customer Service Award (Retail)

6. Best New Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn Enterprise Organisation)

7. Excellence in Manufacturing Award (sponsored by Linamar Light Metals Belfast)

8. Best Exporting Business Award

9. Business Growth Award (sponsored by GMcG Chartered Accountants Lisburn)

10. Best Social Enterprise Business Award (sponsored by Social Enterprise NI)

11. Best Eating Establishment (Non-Licensed)

12. Best Eating Establishment (Licensed) (sponsored by Ulster Tatler)

13. Innovation Award (sponsored by South Eastern Regional College)

14. Best Family Business Award

15. Commitment to Responsible Business Award *** NEW *** (sponsored by OCS)

Alderman Ewart MBE continued: “We hope there is a category to suit your business; and that you will submit your application in advance of the 27th January deadline. Businesses can enter as many categories as they wish, and it is free to enter.

“To win, or become a finalist of one of these prestigious awards serves as a reminder to your employees of all their hard work, and equally importantly it showcases your success to your customers, both current and prospective.

“We had over 100 entries in 2018 and I expect interest this year to be bigger than ever. I would like to extend my best wishes to each and every entrant and I look forward to seeing many of you at what is sure to be another spectacular awards ceremony in March,” he concluded.

Amy Bennington, Commercial Marketing Manager at Power NI and associate sponsor of the 2020 LCCC Business Awards commented,

“Power NI has a long-standing relationship with the business community, and we are happy to support the thriving, innovative and dynamic businesses based in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring the LCCC Business Awards 2020 and we very much look forward to showcasing and celebrating all the achievements at the gala awards dinner.”

To enter the LCCC Business Awards 2020 or to find out more information please visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk