REsonate testing secures ISTA Certification for transport packaging testing

Resonate Testing has become the first company in Northern Ireland to secure certification from the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), which recognises the facility as a certified testing laboratory for transport packaging.

The testing methods covered by the certification, which are now available at Resonate Testing, include non-simulation integrity performance tests, partial and general simulation performance tests, member performance tests, and development tests.

Resonate Testing

With the importance of protecting products from a myriad of consumer delivery mechanisms greater than ever, design tools, such as pre-shipment distribution testing, help confirm insights, and offer a valuable understanding of packaged-product performance. These testing processes enable organisations and their people to minimise product damage through distribution and optimise resource usage through effective package design.

Resonate Testing’s Quality Engineer, Ian Stewart, spoke about the certification saying, “We view the certification of our test capability by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) as further commitment to our customers, and the industries that we serve.

“Certification involves demonstrating compliance with ISTA’s constantly evolving and ever-expanding need for sophisticated testing to mimic real life use. The application and use of products starts with their ability to be shipped globally and freely, without damage or deterioration. We are delighted that our quality and attention to detail has been recognised by ISTA.”

This latest certification from ISTA showcases Resonate Testing’s commitment to providing high quality testing and certification services across all industry sectors and follows on from the company’s recent membership with the trade association for the UK composites industry, Composites UK.