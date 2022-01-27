Retirement Communities vs. Assisted Living – A Guide For The Seniors

When you are a newbie to the world of retirement and senior housing, it is common to be confused with the industry insider lingo that keeps surfacing. Even so, it can be quite tough to find the retirement lifestyle that satisfies your every need. However, comprehending the fundamentals regarding your senior living options can make the entire process a lot simpler and more accessible.

Sometimes people have the idea that all of the options for senior living are the same – because, in its essence, they are “nursing” or “retirement” homes. But, the reality of the situation is that there are so many different types of senior housing and, all of them have their particular features. The industry is well-off and provides an abundance of options, but the two most popular ones hold essential differences; the residents’ level of independence and the quality of care available for seniors at every type of facility. So, today, we will briefly touch on the difference between a Retirement Community and Assisted Living.

Retirement Communities: Pros & Cons

A retirement community is commonly referred to as independent living. And, as the name suggests, senior independent living is the exact way you are living right now. In fact, in several retirement communities, if you choose to live independently, it means that you will be in charge of your own life – as one typically is. The only difference is that you will be living within a selected community with amenities and services. At its core, the system encourages living however you wish to on the campus. Furthermore, some communities even offer housekeeping services, maintenance, and fresh meals served throughout the day.

PROS

Maintenance-free Lifestyle

Built-in sense of community

Relaxing

Enhanced peace of mind

Make your own schedule

24/7 Security staff available on campus

Affordable (depends on amenities and location)

CONS

Will not receive support concerning daily tasks (dressing, bathing, driving, transportation, household chores)

No doctors, nurses, or medical staff are available 24/7 in the facility.

Of course, retirement communities can be adequate if the situation does not require the senior to rely on someone else. If the individual is capable of looking after themselves and can function properly without extra help, independent living is the right choice. In addition, independent living is a haven for active seniors who choose to live a relaxed, maintenance-free lifestyle.

Assisted Living: Pros & Cons

Assisted living might be the perfect choice if you or your loved one is healthy overall and is independent in spirit but could use assistance with day-to-day activities. These activities can include grooming or bathing, dressing, cooking, doing laundry, and managing medication. Unfortunately, many assume that assisted living means an individual will be provided with around-the-clock care. Still, the truth is that the support you will get at an assisted living facility is actually oriented around making sure you can continue performing activities that you love the most.

PROS

Assistance with daily tasks (managing medication, dressing, bathing, driving, transportation)

Household chores (laundry, making the bed)

Serve three meals a day

Specialized care for seniors with complications such as Dementia, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, etc.

Full-time registered nurses

Certified medical staff on-site 24/7

CONS

Expensive

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, this is not about which of the two retirement and senior housing option is better. The facilities are available, and you are the one who needs to decide what kind of senior housing lifestyle will suit you or your loved one. You have to be mindful of the senior’s needs. That is the only factor that should influence your choice.