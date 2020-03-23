Recruitment for Temporary Workers on rise says Tyson Wilson Temps

Northern Ireland recruitment agency Tyson Wilson Temps has reported a surge in temporary workers in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as more employers needing to respond to the rapidly emerging business needs.

With a number of major employers having laid off staff the recruitment company is looking for further candidates to register and workplaces for candidates already registered.

Michelle Tyson, CEO of Tyson Wilson Temps – a division of Tyson Wilson Recruitment – said: “We are looking for responsible employers who are reacting to the growing need for temporary workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have a pool of candidates who have been registered with us in recent weeks and who are ready, willing and able to work.”

According to Michelle all Tyson Wilson candidates will be briefed on guidelines for protecting themselves and others from risk of infection before being sent for interview.

In addition to the existing pool of candidates they are looking for people to register for posts in call centres, retail, warehousing, administration, home working and stock control. A number of these fall into the government’s ‘key worker’ status.

Candidates are available right now in Belfast, Greater Belfast, Bangor, North Down, and Newry.

“Whilst the UK looks to be on a trajectory towards lockdown and has already implemented a number of working from home directives it is absolutely essential that key areas of recruitment are still being filled by those able to work,” said Michelle.

“We are working diligently to respond to those needs and are able to find staff quickly and efficiently for our clients.”

Established in 2015 Tyson Wilson Recruitment has developed its services for prospective employees and those with staffing requirements, including not charging a fee until appointment of successful candidates.

To apply for a post or to find out more about how we can help please visit tysonwilsonrecruitment.co.uk/jobs