Hybrid Fitness Raises Money for Businesses in Need

Belfast-based Hybrid Fitness has launched a fundraising initiative to raise money for small local businesses that have been affected by the current Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The gym, located in King Street, has launched the 21-day Fitness Challenge, which gives participants access to their comprehensive range of online fitness and nutritional resources including live and pre-recorded body weight, yoga and weight training exercises, as well as online meal plans and recipe guides.

The training sessions will be suitable for all abilities and the Hybrid Fitness trainers will be offering guidance and support when required, as well as conducting regular Q&A sessions focusing on how to get in shape, mindset, structure, goal setting and nutrition.

Patrick Black, co-founder at Hybrid Fitness said, “We are devastated by the affect the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is having globally, but especially to those businesses around us locally that have been affected, whether it’s through redundancies, reduced hours or ultimately, closure.

“By launching our 21-day Fitness Challenge, we want to give back to those businesses so we’re offering participants free access to the resources we use with our clients on our Hybrid member portal, which contains nutritional programmes, recipes and workouts. Our coaches will be on hand to offer support to all participants, and we will be conducting daily live workouts on our social media.

“Even though we have been forced to close our facility, we want to continue doing what we do best which is helping as many people as possible become the best they can be. To join the challenge, all we are asking is that people make a donation, no matter how big or small, which 100% of will go to small local businesses.”

The 21-day Fitness Challenge begins Monday 23rd March however participants can join any time and their day one will be unique to them.

To find out more about the challenge, search ‘Hybrid Fitness NI’ on Facebook, visit https://bit.ly/supportlocalbusinesses or email [email protected].