Rainbow Communications grows with Radius Payment Solutions

Rainbow Communications is on new path for renewed growth after being acquired by Sunday Times Top Track 100 company Radius Payment Solutions.

Rainbow, founded in 1998 by Eric Carson and Martin Hamill, and which has more than 10,000 customers across Britain and Ireland, is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest tech successes.

The acquisition by Radius Payment Solutions provides Belfast-based Rainbow Communications with a new and solid platform for grow its brand across the island of Ireland and an expansion of the range of innovative services on offer for a wider range of companies.

With Rainbow’s experienced and committed delivery team, it delivers and implements vital communications, including cloud computing, mobile networking and high tech telecoms services for many of the region’s Top 100 companies and SMEs of all sizes.

Rainbow Communications founder Eric Carson said: “For more than two decades, Rainbow has been at the forefront of tech innovation, driving digital connectivity for businesses right across the region and beyond, making it easier to communicate, to do business better and to compete effectively.

“For 2021 and beyond, I’m also excited to be passing the reins to a invigorated team who will lead a new and successful period of growth for the company.”

The Rainbow Communications brand and delivery team remains intact following the acquisition.

Rainbow Communications’ Stuart Carson added: “We are delighted that by working alongside our new Radius team and our own long-established staff, Rainbow’s future growth and ambition is secured with a company which has the same forward ambition and ethos as we have always had and we look forward to the benefits of such a compelling integration will bring for new and existing clients in the weeks and months ahead.”

Earlier this year, Rainbow was accredited as a global Microsoft Silver partner, putting it in the top five percent of companies in the world which holds the award. It followed a rigorous audit of its operations by Microsoft which determined its top ranking for providing the best solutions for its customers

Its newly-acquired silver status puts Rainbow Communications ahead of its competition, demonstrating a specific, proven skill set to clients alongside high quality, consistent delivery. It also means its staff are now part of Microsoft’s global network and support hub, sharing resources, training, and best practice advice.

Ray Ferris, Managing Director, Telecoms, Radius Payment Solutions, said: “The acquisition of Rainbow Communications gives us a greater platform to provide non-mobile services to our growing customer base in Ireland. Rainbow has an excellent reputation in the local market and compliments our growing mobile business to give customers more choice with their transition from legacy technology to cloud services.

We are really looking forward to working with the teams and integrating the business with our Radius Connect team in Belfast.”

Radius Payment Solutions features in the 2020 Sunday Times Top Track 100 list, which is sponsored by HSBC and Linklaters

Having achieved a turnover of £2.6 billion last year, Radius ranked 24th in the list. This is the ninth consecutive year that Radius has received this accolade, which recognises the contribution to the economy made by Britain’s largest 100 private companies.