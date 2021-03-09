How to Transform Your Garage Into a Playroom

The pandemic has forced most of us to spend a lot of time within the four walls we call home. And while quarantine hasn’t been easy on adults, it was probably worse for kids. As you know, children get bored quickly, and with the amount of time they spend at home nowadays, without being able to see their friends, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they might be in a bad mood.

What can you do to help? Well, there are plenty of things. One of them is creating a playroom in a vacant room or garage.

As experts from A1Garage reassure, converting your garage into a playroom is not that difficult – as long as you know what you should be doing. That’s precisely why we are here – to tell you step by step how you can make that happen. So, if you are interested in finding out more, keep on reading.

Upgrade the Flooring

Most garages come with a concrete slab floor, which, although perfect for parking your car, is definitely not the choice for a children’s playroom. The good news though, is that it makes a perfect foundation for a variety of flooring options.

Now, there are plenty of flooring types you can choose from. For instance, a good choice is carpet tiles – not only are they easy to install, but they are also comfortable under foot. Another advantage is that they are easy to replace in case one of them becomes damaged or stained.

Another good option is either floating laminate or hardwood, as both of them provide a warm and inviting look for the space – besides, they go well with most colors, which means that if you want to create a rug area, you won’t have a problem with picking a color to match.

Before you start putting the flooring though, you’ll need to do a few things. First of all, clean the whole surface thoroughly so that there won’t be any grease stains – also, repair any cracks or chips that there might be. Check whether a vapor barrier was installed underneath the slab – you can do that by taping a piece of plastic to the concrete and leaving it be for a day. If after that time, there are droplets of water on the plastic, it means that the vapor barrier was not installed. In such a case, in order to protect the new flooring from moisture, you should add a layer of polyethylene on the concrete.

Add the Necessary Wiring

Since you are creating a space where your little ones will be able to play as much as they want, you probably want them to be able to use it all year round. This means that you will have to install heating. If you have an attached garage, you’ll easily be able to connect it to your home’s system so that you can keep the space warm during winter.

Also, you might want to install additional electrical outlets – especially if your kids will be using the playroom to watch TV or play video games.

When it comes to things such as wiring and heating, always contact a professional to take care of it – unless you are one yourself – as incorrectly installed wiring is a safety hazard. Before making a final decision on who to hire, make sure that they have all the necessary licenses so that you can be sure you are hiring someone reliable.

Finish the Walls

If you want the kids’ playroom to feel like any other room in your house, then a finished ceiling and walls are a must. In most cases, this will require a layer of insulation to make sure the room is as comfortable as possible, as well as adding a joint compound to the walls to make the wall surface smooth. A good choice when it comes to walls that are finished but insulated is the blown-in insulation, as it allows you to insulate the room without bringing too much damage to the walls.

Once your walls are finished, you can move on to the fun part – painting. Now, since the room will be used as the kids’ playroom, you don’t have to hold back when it comes to colors – choose whichever you like, and you think the kids will like as well. Also, since the room will be mostly used by children, consider adding some stenciled design to the wall, such as polka dots or rainbows.

Replace the Garage Door

When you are converting your garage into a place where your little ones can play to their heart’s content, leaving the garage door as it is is probably not the best choice – not only in terms of looks but also because it might allow the air to enter the room and make it too cold to use (especially without insulation).

Although there are plenty of things you can do in order to replace it, one of the best ways is to add windows instead of the door. Thanks to this, not only will natural light be able to enter the playroom, but you will also be able to see your kids, if you, for example, need to do something in front of the house (like getting the mail).

Add the Fun Stuff

Once the room is ready, meaning it has painted walls, new flooring, wiring, and the garage doors have been taken care of, you can start adding the toys. What toys – well, that’s totally up to you and the little ones. What about a bounce house, a small slide, or a mini-trampoline? If you want to, you can even transform the whole garage into one big obstacle course.

The Bottom Line

Although the pandemic took a toll on everyone, it is an extremely challenging time for kids who often don’t understand what is going on and why they suddenly cannot meet up with their friends no matter how much they want to.

Since no one knows how much longer the situation will last, it is only natural you want to make it easier for your loved ones. One way of doing so is by arranging a playroom in an empty space, such as the garage.

We hope that after reading this article you know how to do so, and will be able to easily implement it in your own house. Good luck.