ProfileTree Picks Up Silver Award For ‘Tech Family Business Of The Year’ In Irish Family Business Awards

ProfileTree are immensely proud to have won the Silver Award for ‘Tech Family Business of Year’, in the recent Irish Family Business Awards.

Ciaran Connolly – Founder And Director Of ProfileTree

“We are extremely honoured to have received the Silver Award for Tech Family Business of the Year. This represents our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the latest technological advances and ensuring that we provide a top class service to our clients. With our recent integration of AI technologies, this award is especially reaffirming in that we are doing the right thing and continuing to provide value in the digital marketing landscape. A huge thanks to the Irish Family Business Awards for this industry recognition.”

Irish Family Business Awards

“We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited results of this year’s Family Business Awards! After an intense selection process and careful consideration by our esteemed panel of judges, we have now chosen the best of the best in the Irish Family Business industry. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Your passion and hard work have made the Irish industry and community richer and more vibrant, and we are proud to honour your accomplishments.”

ProfileTree

ProfileTree was initially set up by Ciaran Connolly, and wife Michelle Connolly, in 2011. Since then, the business has only grown from strength to strength and is now a strong team of 24. ProfileTree provides industry leading services for Belfast SEO, video production, web design, and digital training support.

Pictured: Ciaran Connolly, Founder and Director of ProfileTree, Web Design and Digital Marketing.

###