Navigating The Storm: How to Manage and Avoid Business Insolvency

In this past year Northern Ireland’s business sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of financial hurdles, which are facing companies of all sizes. And despite industries such as tech, agri-food and tourism displaying signs of growth – for many this isn’t the case, says Sinead Campbell, Head of Money, Debt and Quality at Advice NI.

She explains, “2023 hasn’t been without its challenges and unfortunately financial hurdles loom large over companies of all sizes. In these turbulent times, companies need to take proactive steps to manage their finances, maintain stability and remain solvent.

“Business insolvency is something that no one wants to face but everyone should have an

an idea of how to protect themselves and the steps to take to avoid getting there. If this is the only option for your business, it’s crucial to know how to manage insolvency in order to safeguard your finances, personal well-being, and future.”

What is Insolvency?

Sinead continues, “Insolvency is a state in which a limited company’s liabilities exceed its assets, making it unable to pay its debts as they become due. The effects of insolvency can be devastating, leading to potential legal actions, asset seizures, administration, liquidation, and even personal liability for company directors. Therefore, it is essential to understand how to prevent insolvency by managing your business’s finances effectively.”

Assessing Your Financial Situation

To prevent insolvency, the first step is to assess your financial situation thoroughly says Sinead.

“This involves analysing your current assets, liabilities, and cash flow. By reviewing these elements, you can identify and address problems before they spiral out of control. Begin by creating a detailed budget that outlines your income and expenses. This budget should provide a clear picture of your company’s financial health and reveal any potential areas for improvement. It’s essential to track your expenses diligently, eliminating unnecessary costs and ensuring that you’re operating efficiently.

“Moreover, maintaining a healthy cash flow is vital. Ensure that you are receiving payments from customers promptly and negotiate favourable terms with your suppliers. Having a positive cash flow can help you weather financial challenges and avoid insolvency.”

What Happens if a Company Cannot Pay its Debts?

If a company finds itself unable to pay its debts, insolvency may be declared, leading to several actions.

Sinead explains, “In some cases, a company may enter administration. This is a legal process designed to support business owners and protect them from creditors and liability, whilst a plan is structured to repay debts. If this is unsuccessful businesses’ may enter liquidation, which involves the sale of its assets to settle debts and avoid personal liability.”

Personal liability is when a Director is held personally responsible for debts incurred following insolvency proceedings, and can often depend on circumstances. This may also lead to legal action from creditors seeking to recover outstanding debt as asset seizure.

To avoid such consequences, it is crucial for business owners to stay vigilant and address financial issues promptly. Sinéad says, “Regularly monitoring your financial statements, working with creditors to negotiate payment terms, and seeking professional advice when necessary, can be crucial steps in preventing insolvency.”

Getting in Touch with Advice NI

Sometimes, despite best efforts businesses may still need help with financial difficulties. In such cases, seeking professional debt advice can be invaluable. At Advice NI business advice experts can provide tailored solutions to financial challenges, helping businesses make informed decisions about the future, assist in managing financial records, and even identifying potential financial risks.

Sinead concludes, “The most important thing to remember is that you don’t have to face debt or insolvency alone. Advice NI offers free and confidential advice to help you navigate challenging situations and seeking support can make a significant difference in protecting your business’s financial future.”

Advice NI and the Independent Advice Network is made up of 64 members and more than 300 advisers across Northern Ireland, all providing free, impartial, and confidential advice. Struggling businesses can call 0800 915 4604 or email [email protected] where they can speak directly with an adviser between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. You can also access downloadable self-help on our website https://www.adviceni.net/money-debt/business-debt. Advice NI’s webchat is also open 9am-1pm Monday to Friday.