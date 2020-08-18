Power of Video Festival launched

Local environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, has launched the ‘Creator Comp’ within the Power of Video Festival, offering budding enthusiasts the chance to show their videography skills, creativity and imagination by encouraging litterers to throw their rubbish in the bin rather than from their car window. Sponsored by McDonald’s UK the Creator Comp will raise awareness of the rise of litter on our streets and countryside during the Covid-19 pandemic and compel people to think before they litter.

The competition is part of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Live Here Love Here campaign and is available to enter now, closing on 11 September 2020, with the winner being announced later that month. Entries can be made at www.powerofvideo.co.uk/creator-comp-2020

Nick Wichman from Portland, Oregon, was crowned the winner last year with his video based on why recycling is important to him, by finding items, sounds and footage that still have potential, and processing them into something new. Nick walked away with over £5,000 worth of high-tech prizes including a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera and Video Assist, a Peak Design capture clip, Sennheiser audio gear and a 1-year free music license with Epidemic Sound plus much more.

Helen McFarlane, McDonald’s UK & Ireland Sustainability Consultant said: “We are asking all aspiring creators to get busy to help tackle the increasing litter problem we see in our communities as we launch our Creator Competition in partnership with the Power of Video and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. The competition, now in its third year, seeks to tackle the issue of people throwing rubbish from their cars and supports #LiveHereLoveHere and our own #GetintheBin campaign which was launched last month following research which revealed that 18-34 year olds were among the worst littering offenders in Northern Ireland. We therefore urge creators to be inventive in calling for young people particularly to take responsibility for their own rubbish and put it in a bin.”

Karina Robinson, Project Officer at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful commented: “The Power of Video competition, gives us the opportunity to reach a whole new audience and raise awareness on waste – encouraging communities to continue to reduce, reuse and recycle during the pandemic; a crucial part of protecting our environment. Never before has there been a greater need for our work. Through a number of programmes, Live Here Love Here is designed to tackle environmental issues by empowering volunteers to work together to protect our planet and bring about positive change to our local communities.”

Live Here Love Here, a national partnership campaign supported by local councils, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, is aimed at promoting a community can-do attitude by improving environmental quality in Northern Ireland. The charity tackles issues such as plastic pollution, climate action and biodiversity recovery by encouraging volunteers to take practical action in their local communities.

Visit www.powerofvideo.co.uk/creator-comp-2020 to find out more.