Offers of the week to help you enjoy the perfect staycation (August 17)

Northern Ireland’s hotels and restaurants are excited to be giving a warm welcome to visitors after reopening, meaning local people won’t need to take an epic trek to enjoy epic fun this summer and into autumn.

Now you can embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit with a staycation at one of the many B&B’s, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties on offer.

Discover Northern Ireland has selected the best offers of the week because, this year, it’s not about how far, it’s about how fun.

Belfast

One-night B&B, The Merchant Hotel (5*) from £219 per room per night based on 2 people

The Merchant Hotel provides 5-star luxury accommodation in the heart of Belfast’s historic Cathedral Quarter, along with a stunning restaurant and cocktail bar, jazz bar, spa and rooftop gym. The grandeur of the original Grade A listed building is complemented by an elegant Art Deco inspired wing with a multitude of exciting amenities. Due to its prime location, the Merchant Hotel is a short distance from a host of restaurants and attractions including Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the Ulster Museum, City Hall and the Titanic Quarter. To book call +44 (0) 28 9023 4888. Offer available until 16 October. Subject to availability.

County Antrim

One-night B&B, Bushmills Inn Hotel (4*) from £160 per room per night based on 2 people

Situated in an enviable location, The Bushmills Inn is a stone’s throw from The Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle, Royal Portrush and many of the Game of Thrones® filming locations. It is a perfect gateway for exploring the world-famous Causeway Coast. Originally a Coaching Inn in the 1600s for saddle sore travellers, the Hotel is steeped in history with a myriad of places to explore. From inglenook turf fires to hayloft snugs, there’s something to find behind every door. B&B per room per night based on 2 persons. To book call +44 (0) 28 2073 3000. Offer available until 16 October. Subject to availability.

County Armagh

One-night B&B, Seagoe Hotel (4*) from £99 per room per night based on 2 people, Friday – Sunday

Seagoe Hotel is a stylish and contemporary 4-star hotel right in the heart of County Armagh. You’ll find great activities for the whole family right on their doorstep – from a Blossom to Bottle tour with the Armagh Cider Company, water sports at Craigavon Lakes or enjoying the natural beauty of Oxford Island and Lough Neagh. Also, don’t miss the Armagh Food and Cider weekend taking place from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th September 2020.

Seagoe Hotel in Portadown also offers casual dining in beautiful, comfortable surroundings. You’ll find a range of locally sourced and freshly prepared dishes to suit your needs, whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat at lunch, afternoon tea with friends or a delicious four-course dinner. To book call +44 (0) 28 3833 3076. Offer available until December. Subject to availability.