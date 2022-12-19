Pinnacle Growth Group holds Christmas Charity Coffee Morning

Lisburn – based business growth specialist, Pinnacle Growth Group, held a charity coffee morning last week at its newly-expanded premises. The event, which took place on December 15th, saw the consultancy present donations to its 2022 charity partners, Lisburn Foodbank and Dementia NI.

The coffee morning, which also marked the opening of the firm’s larger office space at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn, was attended by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and other guests. During the event, Pinnacle Growth Group presented cheques to charity representatives.

Jackie McCurdy, Fundraising Assistant at Dementia NI comments, “We are a local, member led charity driving positive change for people living with dementia. Pinnacle Growth Group’s kind donation will help us to provide valuable peer-to-peer support for local people living with dementia, to empower them to play a role in shaping policies and services that affect their lives.

“Our life changing services offer hope and the opportunity to live well with dementia for as long as possible.”

Pinnacle Growth Group

The opening of its new premises sees Pinnacle Growth Group, which advises public and private sector clients across the UK and Ireland, realise plans for further expansion, following its investment of £400k into the business in 2022.

Lynsey Agnew-Caqeua BEM, CEO at LCC Community Trust, says, “We would like to thank Pinnacle Growth Group for its kind donation.

“The foodbank is busier than ever before. In October 2022, we fed double the number of people locally than during the previous year. This Christmas will see our highest request ever for support and the hardest thing is that, with so many more feeling the pinch, we are expecting our donations to reduce.

“We are so thankful for all support that we receive as 90 per cent of the food we distribute is given by the general public.”

Pinnacle Growth Group provides expert, bespoke support to clients in three key areas – finance for growth, business improvement, and sales and export growth. To date, it has supported over 500 organisations with bespoke Brexit advice and has secured over £15M in funding for clients. It has also supported over 500 companies across the UK and Ireland to grow, develop and expand, leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs in different sectors.

Dr Scott King, Director and Co-Founder at Pinnacle Growth Group, says “It was a pleasure to welcome our charity partners, Dementia NI and Lisburn Foodbank, along with the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, and other guests to our newly expanded premises.”

Robert McConnell, Director and Co-Founder at Pinnacle Growth Group, adds, “Pinnacle Growth Group is proud to support these two incredibly worthy charities and our local community. As the cost-of-living continues to escalate, Lisburn Foodbank is providing critical aid.

“Dementia NI also provides a vital service to some of the most vulnerable in our society and is a cause that is close to our hearts.”

To find out more about Pinnacle Growth Group, visit: https://pinnaclegrowth.group