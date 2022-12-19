Jet2 plc Wins Two Awards for Colleague ShareSave Scheme

Jet2 plc’s ShareSave Scheme scooped two prestigious accolades at the ProShare Awards on Wednesday night, in recognition of the way that the brand-new scheme has given colleagues an opportunity to share in the success of the company.

The Jet2 plc ShareSave scheme won Best International Share Plan, after the company successfully launched it across Spain, Portugal and the UK in August this year. To cap off a very successful evening, Jet2 plc also scooped the award for Most Effective Communication of an Employee Share Plan (5,001-50,000 employees).

The judges praised the innovative and creative approach of the scheme, highlighting the high levels of take up and engagement.

Jet2 plc is a leading travel group comprised of, Jet2holidays the UK’s leading provider of ATOL protected package holidays to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and European Leisure Cities and Jet2.com, the UK’s third largest airline, which specialises in scheduled holiday flights.

The company launched the ShareSave scheme for the first time in August this year, with over 5,700 colleagues (over 60% of those eligible) taking the opportunity to save up to £500 every month for three years and then use that money to buy Jet2 shares at a 20% discount from the August 2022 share price, or have their money back.

A dedicated communications plan supported the launch to inform colleagues, who have been repeatedly recognised and praised for their critical role in enabling Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to consistently deliver industry-leading customer service before and during the pandemic, as well as since the reopening of international travel. This service has seen the companies win high-profile awards such as Which? Travel Brand of the Year and Trip Advisor’s Best Airline – UK.

In addition, Jet2.com also featured in Glassdoor’s Top 50 Best Places to Work earlier this year.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 Plc, said: “Our brilliant colleagues are the most important driver of our continued success and growth, and there is no team in the industry that works as hard to do the right thing for customers day in, day out. It is critical that we look after our all-important colleagues and make sure they have the opportunity to share in the company’s success, and the launch of our new ShareSave scheme has been a great way to do that. We have received outstanding feedback since it launched, and to win these two accolades at the ProShare awards is further recognition of how successful it has been.”