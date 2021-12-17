Paste Dental opens in Belfast

A new dental practice, Paste Dental, has opened on Belfast’s Dublin Road. Founded by Dr. Alan Clarke, who is originally from Ballymena, the practice has created nine local jobs.

An expert team of dentists, hygienists and therapists, bring experience from cities renowned for dental care such as London, Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi, to offer clients the highest quality expertise in emergency, restorative, cosmetic and general dentistry procedures.

Paste Dental

Dr. Clarke, who trained at the prestigious Spear Education Dental school in Arizona, returned from the US to establish his practice in Belfast with a clear vision to transform the market.

He said: “It’s well known across the dental industry that many adults don’t feel comfortable showing their teeth due to misalignment or discolouration. Social media has added a greater perceived pressure to look a certain way, feeding into this anxiety that many have about their smile. As a result, there’s been an increased consumer demand for cosmetic procedures, and the immediate challenge is helping people understand the importance of bespoke, expert care.

“Paste Dental is not a one stop shop, we are very much a partnership between client and clinician and offer a customised approach, tailoring our treatments to ensure that each client receives the very best result for their facial structure, natural colouring – whatever the case may be. We’re not in the business of beauty – we’re in the business of helping people to free themselves from their insecurities.

“At-home treatment simply won’t deliver the lasting and safe result an expert clinician will. In addition, many dental practices don’t invest the time to offer a bespoke service and favour a generic approach to procedures such as whitening. I’d urge anyone considering in investing in their smile this Christmas to strongly consider who they trust to bring that perfect smile to life.”

With access to NHS dental care greatly reduced due to the pandemic putting stress on the private sector, Paste Dental’s arrival in Belfast will respond to not only the increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, but also allow more people in need to access to private emergency care.

The studio has harnessed technology to be able to offer online consultations or tele-dentistry services. In addition, Paste Dental recognises that the cost of dental treatments can deter people from taking care of their oral hygiene and so it has established a zero per cent finance programme. The patient experience is the heart of Paste as Dr. Clarke explains.

He said: “Taking good care of our oral hygiene is vital part to our overall health which is why we have put the right team in place to deliver the best results and ensure our clients are empowered to continue to look after their smiles throughout their lives.

“Our luxurious space helps people feel welcome and relaxed. The traditional, white clinical space we all associate with the dentist can be off-putting to those who may have struggled with a fear of the dentist since childhood. Our space helps us form that all-important connection that leads to trust and ultimately repair.

“Our clients are important to us. Each receives a premium gift bag of oral care products when they join us and we offer exclusive partnerships with various independent businesses across the city, including Neighbourhood where our clients can avail of discounts. We consider Paste to be a lifestyle brand because that helps us to communicate that caring for our teeth is – and it’s nice to offer little treats as part of that to give people a reason to smile.”

Paste Dental is a full-service practice offering emergency, restorative, cosmetic and general procedures. A snapshot of Paste Dental’s services include composite bonding, Invisalign, porcelain veneers, whitening, root canal and oral cancer screenings.

To find out more or to book an appointment or virtual consultation with Paste Dental visit pastedental.co.uk