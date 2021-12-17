Local Community Groups get a funding boost

Boost Drinks, the owner of Northern Ireland’s largest selling soft drink brand within the local independent convenience channel*, has announced that Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club, Tree NI (Belfast) and The Rainbow Project (Belfast) are the second set of community groups to receive a share of its Choose Now, Change Lives, £10k fund.

Boost Drinks created the ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ initiative to help drive change in communities in Northern Ireland and positively impact lives, with this being the second of three rounds of awards throughout 2021.

Groundwork NI, a specialist charity working locally and nationally to transform lives in the UK’s most disadvantaged communities, is supporting Boost by administering grants to successful applicants.

Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club, Tree NI and The Rainbow Project are the second groups to benefit from the ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ fund which will give away a total of £10k throughout the year, explained Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing and International Business Director at Boost.

“We are firm believers in supporting activity at a local level. Community groups are the life and soul of the areas we all live in – something that’s more important now than ever and will continue to be in the future. This also includes our support of local retailers over the last 18 years, who are the beating hearts of their communities.

“The incredible work done by Newry Afc Special Olympics Club, Tree NI and The Rainbow Project, is immeasurable and we’re very proud to be rewarding them and helping to shine a light on their excellent community service.

“The cash we have donated will ensure the vital services these groups provide to their communities will continue and we hope that the people who use them will flourish in their lives.

“Huge congratulations to all three of you from everyone at Boost Drinks and please accept our thanks for the dedication you show to your local communities.” said Adrian.

Esther King, Club Chairperson of Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club said: “We are absolutely delighted with Boost providing us with a grant of £2,000 to support our ongoing work to help people in need, Newry City Afc Special Olympic Club are introducing stand up paddleboarding to their range of activities for young adults with learning difficulties. We want to thank Boost Drinks for their generous donation to help us purchase paddle boards and dry suits.”

Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive, Groundwork Northern Ireland, said: “We recognise the importance of these three deserving local causes which have been awarded funding through the Choose Now, Change Lives campaign.

“Our aim at Groundwork NI is to change lives and that is precisely what these projects are doing every day. It is without doubt that these groups offer a lifeline to many.

“Whether this is by providing metal health and wellbeing support, easing food insecurity and poverty, or creating inclusive arts spaces, their dedication to vital community action should not go unrecognised and we are proud to be able to support them.”

The third and final round of the grant awards will be announced in the next few weeks, allowing three more incredible community groups in Northern Ireland to receive a donation from the Boost Drinks ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ fund.