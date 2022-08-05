PAC Group To Invest £2m in Barbour Engineering & Fabrication Venture

Engineering company, PAC Group, is to invest £2m over three years and create up to 20 new jobs having acquired the plant and machinery of Barbour Engineering, following its closure.

The engineering company operates to support and future-proof the industrial and commercial sectors in the UK and Ireland by offering exceptional service for a diverse range of specialist electrical and mechanical engineering applications and solutions.

The newly formed Barbour Engineering & Fabrication will be a subsidiary of PAC Group and will continue to specialise in metal fabrication for the aerospace, utilities and the manufacturing sector.

PAC Group

PAC Group Business Development Director Darren Leslie, explained that Barbour Engineering had a solid reputation before their previous owner retired.

“The metal fabrication work was highly regarded in several sectors, including aerospace,” he said.

“When the opportunity presented to us to acquire the equipment and create a new future for the Barbour Engineering brand it was a perfect complement to our existing eight engineering divisions.

Technical Director of PAC Group, Gavin Rankin, said that they want to develop and identify new opportunities for Barbour Engineering & Fabrication, as well as service existing customers.

“We are excited by the prospects that lie in store to build on what has been done in the past, as well as what can be done to showcase the business’ capabilities, “ he explained.

“Metal fabrication is more than just shaping steel and aluminium, but it is about deciding the right applications for it, and how they can be developed.”

The £2m investment will see PAC Group work to enhance shop floor and back-office systems, as well as supporting opportunities for young people.

“As well as looking to expand the workforce we want to invest in the future,” said Mr Leslie.

“Northern Ireland rightly has a tradition of excellence in engineering, and we want the next generation to be supported.

“We will have an apprentice programme at Barbour Engineering & Fabrication, with the first of those starting with us in the coming weeks.”

Mr Rankin said they intend to bring the values of PAC Group to Barbour Engineering & Fabrication.

“We are a leading and innovative provider of choice for high quality and specialist engineering solutions across all industries and sectors,” he said.

“With Barbour Engineering & Fabrication we also aim to be an employer of choice, engaging with and retaining key talent to enable the growth and success of our business.

“The exemplary standards we set ourselves will be there with Barbour Engineering & Fabrication as we develop relationships with clients and with current and future employees.”

Other plans for Barbour Engineering & Fabrication include a complete rebrand of the business and employing on-site teams with specialisms in fit-out, welding and fabrication.

About PAC Group

PAC Group supports and future-proofs a wide range of businesses in the commercial and industrial sectors.

We offer exceptional service and technical expertise in diverse electrical and mechanical engineering applications and solutions.

We help our clients maximise efficiencies and processes, increase their uptime, and gain competitive advantage.

We are a leading and innovative Provider of Choice for high quality and innovative engineering solutions across all industries and sectors, including: aerospace, automotive, food & beverage, manufacturing, pharma, composites, and more.

Our Leadership Team have over 185 years’ combined experience, and our Engineers are qualified, experienced, and competent in a wide range of specialisms.

PAC Group – eight key divisions, one superior service.

More information is available at pacgroup.co.uk.