Choice Housing supports Young Enterprise

Choice Housing is contributing £12,000 to Young Enterprise (YE), Northern Ireland’s leading business education and enterprise charity to support four groups of young people from across Northern Ireland to participate in their Access Enterprise Programme.

The Access Enterprise programme targets disadvantaged young people by introducing them to the business world, reaching out to them in the community rather than the traditional school setting, challenging them and building their confidence and skills, with the ultimate aim of raising their educational and career aspirations.

Young Enterprise

The young people will progress through the stages of setting up and running a mini business as well as taking part in a Dragons’ Den style competition. The business environment offers the young participants an insight into the world of work, whilst enhancing their softer skills in teamwork, communication, presentation skills, confidence, and problem solving.

Group Chief Executive of Choice Housing, Michael McDonnell said, “Our partnership with Young Enterprise is an important element of our commitment to facilitating sustainable, thriving communities. There are many young people across local communities who, for a range of reasons are disengaged from school or other more traditional learning settings. This programme provides alternative pathways to skills and employment.

“Through a range of initiatives, Choice continues to support young people in accessing opportunities that they may not otherwise be able to”.

Young Enterprise (YE) delivers business education programmes to young people aged between 4 – 25 years across to develop key life and work skills. They work in partnership with the local business community who volunteer as business mentors, sharing their expertise and providing advice and support to participants.

Each year Young Enterprise works with over 300 schools, colleges, universities and 900 businesses with the Access Enterprise Programme offering accreditation with an OCN Level 1 in Vocational Skills and provides each participant access to gaining a recognised qualification.