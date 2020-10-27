Online book launch – ‘Lessons from the Troubles and the Unsettled Peace’ 

Holywell Trust will be hosting an online book launch on Tuesday, 27th October of their new book ‘Lessons from the Troubles and the Unsettled Peace‘, which is a compilation of interviews previously aired as the ‘Forward Together’ podcasts. Political and civic leaders consider how to make progress in Northern Ireland, looking in particular at how we strengthen civic society; how communities can live together in a shared society; how we deal with the past, while improving reconciliation; and how we can discuss the constitutional future in ways that are positive, respectful and not damaging or threatening.

Interviewees include justice minister Naomi Long, former deputy first minister Mark Durkan, Green Party leader Clare Bailey and former finance ministers Simon Hamilton and Mairtin O’Muilleoir. Civic leaders who speak include Denis Bradley, former Archbishop Robin Eames, Peter Osborne, Linda Ervine and Alan McBride. Writers Freya McClements, Jo Egan and Julieann Campbell provide their insights into how telling stories of the past can assist with healing and also in dealing with trauma.

Editor Paul Gosling said: “I hope this will prove an important body of work. We live in Northern Ireland today as if the Troubles are behind us, pretending we live in a society that has settled its divisions. Yet in many ways what we have is peace that is unsettled. Some of the causes of the Troubles remain outstanding – inequality, poverty, divisions that exist because people have very different lives as a result of where they live or the circumstances they were borne into. Interviewees told us that peace and reconciliation is a long process – a 50 year journey that we are not even half way into. It is time to take stock and have a serious discussion on how we make progress to embed the peace more fully into our society. This book is an attempt to do this.”

Holywell Trust chief executive Gerard Deane added: “The Holywell Trust is a long established peace and reconciliation charity that does not shrink from the tough questions. I believe that the Forward Together interviews and this book which compiles the views of people who have been at the heart of our society for many years can be an important contribution in helping us to move forward, together.”

Quotes from lessons from the Troubles and the Unsettled Peace

“Nobody wants to hear that it’s a 50 year job, but that’s maybe at the low end of the scale.” Simon Hamilton, former Stormont finance, health and economy minister.

“It almost feels like we’re taking the peace process for granted.” Claire Sugden MLA, former Stormont justice minister.

“There are so many people who have so much to hide on all sides.” Senator Mark Daly, the Oireachtas.

“We have failed to acknowledge the suffering and loss adequately of the people who have lost and who have suffered.” Councillor John Kyle, former leader of the Progressive Unionist Party,

“The trauma can be carried down the generations.” Senator Frances Black, the Oireachtas.

“There was more to the Troubles than just Catholic and Protestant.” Julieann Campbell, author.

“We have to change.” Maureen Hetherington, the Junction. community relations charity.

The 'Lessons from the Troubles and the Unsettled Peace – Ideas from the Forward Together podcasts' book, edited by Paul Gosling, will be launched at a free online event on Tuesday 27th October at 2.00pm.