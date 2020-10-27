How ISO 22301 Can Buffer Your Business Against Disasters

You’ve probably heard many times about the importance of business continuity planning and disaster recovery. When done efficiently, they both can make a huge difference in times of crisis, reducing your company’s downtimes and disruptions’ negative impact.

But your BCP is nothing without ISO 22301. It’s a business continuity standard that prepares your company for the worst, improving its defense and disaster recovery. In fact, since its introduction in 2012, ISO 22301 has become the international benchmark for business continuity management systems.

But what is ISO 22301 exactly, and how can your business continuity benefit from it? If you’re interested in learning more about it, keep reading. You’ll find all the answers in the article below.

What is ISO 22301

Okay, but let’s start with the basics. In short, ISO 22301 is the first business continuity-focused global standard that helps organizations to prepare for disasters and decrease their negative impact on their operations.

The ISOS requirements focus on all sorts of disruptive incidents, including human-made ones, natural, international, local, large, or small. ISO 22301 covers it all, creating a global standard for business continuity management (BCM).

As mentioned before, it was launched in 2012, but it’s continuously updated, with the newest version introduced in 2019.

ISO 22301 Requirements

As a global benchmark for business continuity management, ISO 22301 has introduced some standards and definitions. It also describes the requirements any organization has to meet to reach minimum proficiency.

Keep in mind, though, that it doesn’t say how a business should achieve these standards. It considers that every company is different and must consider its obligations to find the best way to meet the requirements.

To shed more light on ISO’s standards, below a few examples of its most impactful clauses:

Clause 5, Leadership: Management must commit to a business continuity plan (BCP) and make the company’s resources available to make sure it works

Clause 6, Planning: Set all the necessary continuity objectives beforehand and estimate how various disaster scenarios may affect your business

Clause 7, Support: It states that your BCP can’t succeed without proper support, showing the importance of communication in the planning process

Clause 8, Operation: Conduct your risk assessment and business impact analysis to determine the effective way of dealing with potential disruptions

Clause 9, Evaluation: Every business continuity plan has to be reviewed regularly to decide whether or not it’s efficient or may need improvements

Clause 10, Improvement: Every organization should do everything possible to improve its BCP in all operational and functional areas

The whole document contains ten clauses that define efficient risk management. Knowing all of them will help you develop an effective business continuity plan.

How ISO 22301 Can Improve Your BCM

As mentioned before, implementing ISO 22301 into your business continuity management will help you protect your organization and ensure it will survive potential disruptions. What’s more, it will also provide you with the tools required to maintain your customers’ service levels.

Here’s how putting it into work will improve your company’s crisis management:

Enhances security and protection from disruptive incidents

Reduces downtimes

Increases recovery time

Prevents large-scale damage

Provides you with confidence your organization can withstand any potential threat

What’s more, ISO 22301 certification will show your stakeholders, partners, and customers that you can overcome any disruptions. It will improve your reliability and reputation, ensuring you can provide them with adequate service.

ISO 22301 Implementation

The one thing is to know how it can improve your BCM. The other is how to implement it efficiently. And when it comes to ISO 22301, an organization must understand every line, requirement, and definition the certification provides.

Remember that your business risk management is an ongoing process that requires competency and knowledge. You can’t just decide to create a continuity plan and expect it to work.

You need to gain information on all the potential threats awaiting your business and estimate their impact on your organization. With that knowledge, you can start drafting your BCP with help from ISO 22301 requirements.

Your BCP should contain:

In-depth risk analysis and their impact

Clear communication and prevention instructions

Test results

Updates

Implementing all these factors will ensure your business continuity planning is effective.

Conclusion

As you can see, ISO 22301 business continuity regulatory requirements should play a crucial part in your BCP and disaster recovery. In a nutshell, they provide organizations with all the necessary information to improve their business continuity management.

What’s more, since it creates an international standard, organizations of all sizes can use it as their helping tool in developing an efficient continuity plan. Of course, if you wish to implement ISO’s 22301 solutions in your organization, you ought to know how to do it properly.

You should also ensure your continuity plan is flexible enough in case you need to update its various aspects. If you do everything right, you can be sure that your organization will survive any disruption.