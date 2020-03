Images from O’Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd capturing the manufacture of scrubs underway today for NI’s Health and Social Care Trusts in response to COVID-19.

These photos are from the O’Neills’ production facilities located at Dublin Road, Strabane, Co. Tyrone.

The fabric was dyed and coated with anti-viral properties at the Walkinstown site in Co. Dublin.

150 staff are currently back working on the requirements for front line NHS staff in NI.