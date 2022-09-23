OCN NI Shortlisted for FAB Award

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI), Northern Ireland’s largest professional and technical awarding body has been shortlisted for a prestigious Innovation of the Year Award at the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) annual awards.

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to education and skills in the UK over the past year. It’s the pinnacle awards ceremony, celebrating a world-class sector that issued more than 10 million certifications last year.

Now in its 7th year, the FAB 2022 Awards dinner, is being held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference, on 20th October, at the Marriott Hotel, in Leicester.

Commenting on the awards, Tom Bewick, the Federation’s chief executive, said: “The FAB awards go from strength to strength. We’re delighted to have received so many nominations of such a high standard for the prestigious FAB 2022 Awards.

“The Awards showcase excellence in awarding and assessment and celebrate the contributions of individuals and teams to developing high quality qualifications, and innovative and inclusive practice. To reach the finals of the FAB Awards is no mean feat and I extend my warm congratulations to all finalists and wish them luck.

Martin Flynn, CEO of OCN NI commented: “This is another important milestone and a first for OCN NI. To be shortlisted from across all of the awarding bodies in the UK is more evidence of the outstanding work being undertaken by the team at OCN in Northern Ireland and is reflective of the progress we have made in recent years to become NI’s largest awarding body.”

Innovation of the Year Shortlist

Skills & Education Group Blockchain and Digital Certification

Gateway Qualifications Enabling Digital Assessment of EDSQ in the Prison Estate

Open College Network NI OCN NI Centre Learning Grants Initiative (OCNI)

Chartered Management Institute CMI Management Diagnostic Tool

OCN NI is Northern Ireland’s leading Awarding Body, working with Further Education Colleges, Schools, Training Organisations, Third Sector Organisations, Health Trusts, Prisons and other education and training organisations.