Lidl Northern Ireland commits to paying the Real Living Wage for more than 1,000 employees

Lidl Northern Ireland has confirmed it will increase hourly pay for more than 1,000 employees, approximately 80% of Lidl Northern Ireland’s workforce, from 1st March 2023 following its commitment to match the Real Living Wage, as recommended by Living Wage Foundation. The latest Real Living Wage update sees the entry rate increase from £9.90 to £10.90 per hour.

Lidl Northern Ireland today confirmed that it would match the hourly rate for more than 1,000 employees, representing an investment of more than £1.4 million by the retailer into annual wages and its second pay rise in the last 12 months – with hourly rates rising by £1 as a result.

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing retailer, Lidl Northern Ireland was the first major nationwide employer to commit to paying the real Living Wage in 2015 and since then has matched rates year on year.

The Real Living Wage reflects the real cost of living in the UK which considers key living costs such as clothing, food, housing, health, education, transport and social or recreational costs.

Higher than the government-set ‘National Living Wage’, the pay level advised by the Foundation serves as independent guidance for employers. Its adoption is voluntary, and organisations are free to choose whether to implement it.

Retail Company of the Year, as awarded by Business Eye and recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for a second year running in 2022, Lidl Northern Ireland’s competitive salary and extensive benefit packages ensures the retailer continues to be a leading employer. Lidl Northern Ireland has also been named number 24 in the top 100 Northern Irish companies by Ulster Business magazine last month.

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Our people have always been pivotal to our success which is why we continue to make sure that Lidl Northern Ireland is not only an exceptional place to work but also provides an unrivalled inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture for every employee. As part of our commitment to our employees, we are delighted to confirm a new pay rise for more than 1,000 team members across the region which matches the rates advocated by the Living Wage Foundation. Lidl Northern Ireland continually reviews its pay rates to ensure it offers the most competitive compensation and benefits to attract, train and retain its best employees to help serve more than 300,000 local shoppers every week.”

Lidl Northern Ireland’s generous compensation package is in addition to several initiatives introduced to its workforce of more than 1,100 employees across the region in recent years. As the company continues to rapidly grow in the market, it continues to share its success with all employees. Current employee benefits provided by Lidl Northern Ireland include:

Paid Maternity and Paternity Leave: Lidl Northern Ireland is the only supermarket to offer paid maternity as well as paternity leave to all employees across the region.

Compassionate Leave for Early Pregnancy Loss and Miscarriage: Lidl Northern Ireland became the first company across the region to extend its Compassionate Leave policy to include three days at full pay to all employees who have experienced or been affected by early pregnancy loss and miscarriage. This extends to all employees, regardless of gender, including those with a surrogate mother.

Flexible Contracts: Like many retail businesses a high proportion of employees are on part-time contracts for various reasons such as flexibility. Lidl Northern Ireland commits to offering all employees a standard 30-hour contact with the flexibility to reduce hours depending on their own personal circumstances.

Covid Bonus Payments: Lidl Northern Ireland has shared three separate Covid bonus payments to all staff throughout 2020 / 2021 in recognition of the efforts of its staff during this challenging period, representing an investment of almost £1 million in additional bonus payments.

Employee Assistance Programme: A free, confidential counselling service is offered by Lidl to employees through Laya Healthcare’s Employee Assistance Programme. It offers support to Lidl employees and their families by providing immediate help and guidance in managing whatever work or personal issues they are facing.

Paid Volunteering: Lidl Northern Ireland provides all employees with the opportunity to take part in a paid Volunteer Day every year. Employees are encouraged to spend a day volunteering with charities in their local community.

Comprehensive Training Programmes: Employees benefit from extensive training and development opportunities.

Pension contributions after one year with the company.

Paid health insurance for salaried employees.

According to latest figures released by Kantar Worldpanel, Lidl is consistently confirmed as ‘NI’s fastest-growing supermarket’ with 12.6% market share growth over the last two years and holding a 7% market share of the region’s overall grocery market.

Living Wage

The Living Wage Foundation is an independent body which calculates the real ‘Living Wage’ based on what people need to live – as distinct from the government’s ‘National Living Wage’. On September 22nd, the Living Wage Foundation released its latest recommendation for the real ‘Living Wage’ as £10.90 per hour. More information on the real Living Wage and its calculation can be found at: www.livingwage.org.uk.