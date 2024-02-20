OCN NI Launches 2024 Learning Endeavour Awards

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) has announced details of its sixth Learning Endeavour Awards which aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and their training providers, by highlighting the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said: “We are excited to announce details of our Learning Endeavour Awards for 2024. Given the resounding success of last year’s record attendance, we are delighted to return to the prestigious Titanic Suite in Titanic Belfast on Tues 25th June. We hope this iconic venue will once again provide an inspirational backdrop for what we know will be an important day of celebration for Northern Ireland’s learners and educators. And new for 2024, we will be adding an additional category – Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year – to reflect the growing importance of this segment of learning.”

“We hope to welcome over 300 guests to the event which will be made up of our shortlisted finalists, their family and friends as well as a number of special guests, so the atmosphere really will be electric. This year we also have an enhanced bursary fund available for winners as well as highly commended participants of £20 000 so we would encourage entries from as many eligible learners and training providers as soon as they can.”

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards is unique in Northern Ireland as it brings together learners from a range of education and training providers, including representatives from the community and voluntary sector, further education, private training as well as schools.

Martin added: “Our annual Awards ceremony provides a platform to honour the dedication and hard work of individuals who have pursued vocational qualifications through OCN NI. This event serves as a testament to the transformative power of education in positively shaping lives and communities.

“At a time when the importance of vocational qualifications is increasingly recognised, the Learning Endeavour Awards highlight the significance of promoting parity of esteem for vocational qualifications and their learners. By showcasing the accomplishments of students across various disciplines, the event aims to inspire others to pursue lifelong learning and embrace the diverse pathways to success.”

Paul Donaghy Chair of OCN NI, said: “It has been a delight to see our Learning Endeavour Awards establish itself at the forefront of educational achievement for all over recent years. It’s a very tangible example of our commitment to give back to our learners and training providers where we can and to ensure the advancement of education for public benefit.

“It’s so rewarding to engage once again in our province-wide search for the talented individuals and hardworking centres from across NI, who will be recognised and rewarded via our Learning Endeavour Award bursaries. The stories of determination, sometimes overcoming adversity, that we uncover every year are always very inspiring so we are excited and looking forward to seeing what 2024 will bring, good luck to everyone.”

OCN NI invites all recognised centres to participate in this celebration of educational achievement by submitting nominations for their exceptional learners. The OCN NI 2024 Learning Endeavour Awards nomination forms are available now via OCN NIs website https://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards until Sunday 24th March 2024 with the awards taking place at Titanic Belfast on June 25th.

The 2024 Learning Endeavour Awards categories

Further Education Learner of the Year

Schools Learner of the Year

Third Sector Learner of the Year

Advancing Learning Through Innovation

Health & Well-being Learner of the Year

Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year

Provider of the Year

Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year (new for 2024)

The Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award

For more information visit https://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards