NOW is the time to fund employment services for people with disabilities

Northern Ireland Minister, Steve Baker, visited the NOW Group, a leading social enterprise supporting people with learning difficulties, disabilities and autism into jobs with a future.

It was an opportunity for NOW Group CEO, Maeve Monaghan, to speak directly to the Minister, raising her grave concerns regarding the lack of clarity from Northern Ireland Departments on how they will work with the UK Government to ensure these valuable services continue.

Maeve called for immediate action to save jobs and to ensure the future of the NOW Group’s training academies which will deliver 200 jobs per year.

During the visit, the Minister met with NOW Group digital academy participants and their families and heard first-hand about the life-changing impact of the Organisation’s work, which supports people with disabilities to gain qualifications and successfully fill job vacancies in the local economy.

In 2022, the NOW Group supported over 1,700 people and helped to secure paid employment for hundreds of participants. For more information visit www.nowgroup.org.

Pictured are: Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker and Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive of NOW Group