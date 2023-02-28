Esri Ireland named as one of Ireland’s Best Small Workplaces

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has been named in third place on the Best Small Workplace in Ireland list for 2023. The company was recognised at the 21st annual Great Place to Work Ireland Awards, which took place during a gala ceremony at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin. This was a notable year for the Best Workplaces Awards, as it is the first time that 100 companies were recognised.

This is Esri Ireland’s seventh consecutive year on the list and it has been named as a top three small workplace for the past five years. This acknowledgement is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience. Esri Ireland is committed to making the company a great place to work and its ‘Make it Count 2021-2025’ business strategy emphasises prioritising employee wellbeing, learning and growth.

Joanne McLaughlin, Head of Marketing, Esri Ireland, said: “Our journey with Great Place to Work Ireland is in its seventh year, where we’ve grown from 37 employees in 2016 to 83 employees currently. What’s been really encouraging is consistently high engagement rates in our annual Great Place to Work Trust Survey. This provides us with valuable data that enables us to identify areas for improvement and celebrate our successes.”

“We use the Great Place to Work model as a compass to reinforce our vision, mission and, most importantly, our company values. Its ethos is now firmly embedded in our culture, hearts, and minds: it’s a barometer for how we’re doing and a framework for how we continue to invest in our people and our business. We’re extremely proud of our whole team and look forward to building on this achievement in 2023.”