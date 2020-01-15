Northern Ireland Tourism Awards 2020 Launched

Tourism NI has launched this year’s Northern Ireland Tourism Awards in partnership with event sponsor Diageo which will take place on Thursday 4th June at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Newcastle, County Down.

The prestigious awards identify and reward exceptional performers in the tourism industry over the last twelve months, and businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to enter in an effort to win recognition for their hard work, dedication and the significant part they play in creating quality visitor experiences.

This year twelve categories are available ranging from Best Guest House and Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year to Best Food and Drink Experience and new category Excellence in International Marketing & Sales. The full list of categories can be found at www.nitourismawards.com.

Encouraging local tourism businesses to enter the 2020 awards, John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI said; “On the back of a decade of growth for tourism we want to keep building our reputation as an internationally competitive destination and continue the momentum to double the value of tourism to Northern Ireland by 2030”.

“Recent achievements including the return of The Open in July which contributed over £100 million to the economy, as well as global awards for Titanic Belfast, high profile recognition by Lonely Planet and our success with Game of Thrones has brought worldwide attention to Northern Ireland”.

“With all these achievements we must not lose sight of the many businesses and individuals across the country who deliver a warm welcome and outstanding experiences for our visitors. The awards will showcase the exceptional standards and levels of service that exist in our industry and I wish all our entrants this year the very best of luck.”

Paddy McKenna, Commercial Manager for Diageo, said “Diageo is delighted to be title sponsor of the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards 2020. Through our customers and our world class brands, such as Guinness, Harp, Baileys and Smithwick’s, Diageo is synonymous with the tourism and hospitality industry in Northern Ireland. We are committed champions of the industry and believe the tourism offering in Northern Ireland is better than ever with an even brighter future ahead”.

“The Northern Ireland Tourism Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate all those individuals, businesses and initiatives that continue to shine the spotlight on Northern Ireland as a special place to visit on the tourism map. In doing so, they have demonstrated how important the sector is, and will continue to be, to the success of Northern Ireland economy. So, please take the time to get involved in this year’s awards and help us showcase the very best of tourism in Northern Ireland”.

Our website, judging and entry process have been refreshed for 2020 in response to industry feedback. The deadline for submitting entries online is Friday 21st February 2020 at 5pm. For further information and full details on categories and how to enter please visit www.nitourismawards.com.

The full Northern Ireland Tourism Awards category list 2020

Accommodation Categories

Best Hotel

Best Guest House

Best Bed & Breakfast

Best Self Catering

Experience Categories

Best Event or Festival Experience International National

Best Food & Drink Experience

Best Authentic Experience Site Based Tour, Trail or Immersive



Business Categories

Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year

Excellence in International Marketing & Sales *NEW*

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Key Dates

15th January 2020 – Entries Open

27th January 2020 – Industry Information Session, Dunadry Hotel & Gardens.

For more details visit www.nitourismawards.com

21st February 2020 – Entries Close

21st & 22nd April 2020 – Judging Presentations

May 2020 – Finalists Announced

4th June 2020 – Awards Presentation, Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, Newcastle.