4 Things That No One Will Tell You About Forex Trading

Forex trading is the act of trying to make money on the foreign exchange market, ie. trading exchange rates. The forex market is the biggest market in the world due to the fact that all nations trade currencies with each other to help stabilize their economies. However, a large part of the daily turnover can be accredited to retail traders like you and me.

Now, as with all types of trading and investing, learning how to trade forex is not an easy feat. For most, it takes years of practice and dedication before they reach a point where they make a profit from it. In fact, most people that try forex trading, fails. That’s just the reality of it.

Getting Started as a Forex Trader

With that said, if you want to learn how to trade forex like a pro, you can. And with the right knowledge and focus, you can even make a decent amount of money from the forex market.

The problem is that there are many misconceptions related to forex trading that either stop people from even trying it, or give people false hopes about how the market works. Therefore, reached out to a team of professional forex traders and asked them to clear a few concepts out. In turn, they provided us with the following four things that no one will tell you about forex trading.

There is No Need for a Formal Education

There are many people out there that try to claim that one has to have a formal education – preferably in economics – to make it as a forex trading. That is just not true.

Anyone can start an account with a forex broker and start trading and even though an understanding of how economic markets work will help you, you can still learn all the necessary skills on your own.

Take a site like BullMarketz.com, for example. That is a free resource full of information and trading guides that has served as a foundation for many traders over the years.

Some studies even claim that many of the most successful day traders in the world, lack a formal university degree.

You Don’t Have to Trade on Your Own

Another common misconception is that all traders are left to their own accord and that they have to do all the trading themselves. That might be true in some ways and we do recommend that you learn how to trade on your own. However, there are also many traders that trade in groups and even have companies where they trade together.

Others rely on mentors and friends to boost their opportunities, especially when they first get started.

So don’t get scared thinking you’ll be left on your own when you start trading, but rather see it as an chance to connect with people you otherwise wouldn’t meet.

There Are Never Any Guarantees

The biggest misconception of all is perhaps the idea that certain people can guarantee you certain things. As soon as you start trading and researching the market, you’re going to stumble upon people claiming that they can guarantee you profits as long as you do exactly what they say, or pay for their trading course, or whatever it is.

Similarly, you’ll find people that will to convince you that certain tools and strategies are guaranteed to make you fail.

Don’t listen to any of that.

In the world of forex trading, there are no guarantees ever. The only thing you can rely on, in the end, is your own ability.

You Can Start Small Scale and Still Make It

Finally, many beginners believe that they will have to quit their day jobs and invest thousands of dollars in an extreme trading rig, just to get started. This too is completely false.

In fact, we would argue and say that you should start small. Don’t quit your job until you are 100% sure that you can live off your trading, and don’t invest in new screens and expensive trading software until you know you need it.

Having a decent laptop, and account with a good forex broker, and a little bit of spare time is all you need to get started. Then you can, of course, continue building on that foundation, just make sure no one tricks you into starting to big because that will most likely end in a complete disaster.