Northern Ireland Hospice Emergency Appeal

The COVID-19 virus has forced Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice to launch their ‘Now, More Than Ever’ Emergency Appeal for donations. Brendan Rodgers, Manager of the Premier League Club, Leicester City and Hospice Ambassador, launched the appeal on Monday 30 March. Brendan, who has financially supported Hospice over the years, spoke on video from his home, asking people to donate what they can to help to raise essential funds to continue Hospice care.

Every year Hospice supports over 4000 babies, children and adults with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions as well as their families. The Now More Than Ever Appeal is asking the public to support Hospice during this unprecedented time in history.

The spread of COVID-19 has already had a devastating impact on the charity’s income. With fundraising events postponed and charity shops closed, the funds that Hospice heavily relies on have stopped.

Chief Executive, Heather Weir explained that the prospect of an estimated loss of £10m by the end of 2020 has forced Hospice to launch this appeal, she said

“We decided we needed an Emergency Appeal for donations when it was clear that if we didn’t take immediate action, our vital care services were at risk.”

“I know this is a worrying time for everyone and many are concerned about the future, we are asking for whatever help people are able to give. Our Appeal is aptly named; ‘Now more than ever’ because we know that our supporters who are also suffering through this crisis, will want to protect our future.”

The charity has also called upon Government to support Hospices across Northern Ireland so they may continue to support the work of the Health & Social Care Board and relieve the pressure that hospitals are already facing. Before the COVID-19 crisis the charity had already highlighted their current gap in funding as a critical issue and called on Government to address the issue.

Now, Hospice faces the financial impact of COVID-19 and has asked Government to provide the necessary personal protective equipment and emergency funding support. At the end of March Government’s transformation funding, which provides 50% of the cost for perinatal and end of life care in Children’s Hospice also comes to an end, leaving the Northern Ireland Hospice at crisis point.

Heather continued, “This may be the most important appeal for the Hospice since our formation. Our nurses, doctors, and support teams are tirelessly providing care to their patients throughout this crisis. We need to continue our specialist services and help those that need it.”

“I have faith that the community will rally behind Hospice as they have done many times before. I want to thank everyone that helps us in the weeks ahead, every donation counts. Please donate at nihospice.org. We need your help. Now, more than ever.”