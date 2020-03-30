nibusinessinfo assistance for Business during COVID-19 crisis

In challenging times, a vital online resource – nibusinessinfo.co.uk – can help businesses address the COVID-19 situation.

It is the primary source of trusted and accurate information from UK Government and NI Executive Departments for businesses across Northern Ireland. The Executive is signposting this resource in its latest public information campaign. We can’t answer every question in this fast moving time but we can answer: “Where do I find out?”

nibusinessinfo.co.uk has a dedicated section offering the latest support, advice and guidance on Coronavirus Updates including details of financial support schemes, policy information and comprehensive advice on key business areas to help manage the current challenges.

Four simple ways you can support this effort

ADD the Coronavirus Updates section to your mobile device. Type nibusinessinfo.co.uk/coronavirus into your web browser. Select ‘Settings’ and then complete the ‘Add to Home Screen’ option. This will ensure you always have access to the latest business information. SHARE the Coronavirus Updates section on your personal social media channels so we can amplify accessibility to businesses and individuals. FOLLOW nibusinessinfo.co.uk on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest support, advice and guidance. SIGN UP for the nibusinessinfo.co.uk email newsletter so we can automatically update you on changes to the latest business information.

InvestNI teams are working incredibly hard to update this live information many times each day, and to incorporate new, validated information as soon as it becomes available.

The InvestNI Business Support Team also provide a helpline – 0800 181 4422. In the past week alone, it answered over 2,500 calls. Our Client Executives have received feedback from 1,500 companies which help us to hear the key issues they face and to respond at pace.

Invest NI’s priority is to protect employees, to assure business continuity and to deliver both short term survival and longer term economic recovery for businesses in Northern Ireland.