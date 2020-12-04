No ifs, no butts; First Ballot Bin arrives in the Linen Quarter

We’re delighted to introduce the Linen Quarter’s first cigarette butt ballot bin. The bin has been installed by Linen Quarter BID just outside Great Victoria Street station as part of its programme to keep Belfast’s historic quarter clean.

Chris McCracken, MD at LQ BID said, “The ballot bins are a fun and effective way to keep our streets clear from cigarette butts. It might sound like a small thing to do, but many people doing small things can make a huge difference.”

Claire Leonard, Tackling Plastics Communications Officer at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “Cigarette butts were the most common litter item found in the recent Litter Composition Analysis Report 2019/2020 from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. 71% of littered items in Northern Ireland contain plastic, with 37% of all litter composed of cigarette butts.

Most people don’t realise that cigarette butts also contain plastic. These ballot bins are a fantastic incentive introduced by Linen Quarter BID to reduce the amount of single-use plastic on our streets.”