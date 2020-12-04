Bbest in class at CO3 Leadership Awards

Leaders and organisations from across Northern Ireland’s charity and voluntary sector have been recognised for their excellence and success at this year’s CO3 Leadership Awards, delivered in partnership with Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Taking place virtually after they were postponed earlier in the year in March, the awards highlight the talent, innovation and success across Northern Ireland’s charities, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises.

With entertainment from local comedian Paddy Raff, this year’s awards acknowledged third sector leaders and organisations across 12 different categories as well as recognising Cedar Foundation Deputy CEO Eileen Thomson for her lifetime commitment to the third sector in Northern Ireland.

Nora Smith, Chief Executive, CO3 said: “This year’s award winners and nominees prove the strength and excellence which is part and parcel of Northern Ireland’s third sector. This has been the toughest year in living memory for our charities and voluntary organisations, with the pandemic and lockdowns squeezing frontline services and fundraising abilities. The CO3 Leadership Awards are a welcome opportunity to recognise the immense efforts of our charity leaders, volunteers, service providers, and organisations which have truly gone the extra mile this year.

“A brief look at this year’s award winners and nominees illustrates the depth and breadth of talent in our local charity and third sectors, filled with caring and compassionate leaders and teams dedicated to helping some of the most vulnerable in our society. The awards recognise the fantastic work being done across sport, mental health, children and young people, frontline health services, and disability.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone who works in our third sector and I am very pleased that we have been able to gather virtually as a sector to recognise the stellar work that we all do.”

David Lane, Managing Director, Ireland, Ecclesiastical Insurance added: “These awards are a moment in time when we can recognise the outstanding work in Northern Ireland’s third sector. Seeing that great work celebrated at the CO3 Leadership Awards every year is a high point for Ecclesiastical and one we are delighted to support. As a company which works very closely with hundreds of charities, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises, we see first-hand the vital and life-changing work they do, day in, day out. Occasions like these, particularly this year, are welcome opportunities to recognise and celebrate this work and I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees.”