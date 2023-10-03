Nightcap Event Group Raises a Glass To a Decade

Nightcap Event Group has celebrated its tenth successful year in business despite recent reports of a slowdown in the sector across the region. The company, which employs over 300 part and full time people, marked the occasion with a celebratory event late last month at Belfast Castle, after securing its latest contract as the drinks hospitality provider for the landmark venue.

Founded in 2013, by Declan Holmes and Dean McFarland, both of whom have vast experience in the hospitality industry, Nightcap Event Group began as a mobile bartending service for private and business clients across Northern Ireland. The company has since evolved as the sector continues to change and it now offers bartending services for festivals, large corporate events and weddings, in addition to consultancy services, event management and event organisation.

In March 2023, it announced the launch of its newest staffing solutions company, Nightcap Connect, which offers the hospitality sector access to part time and temporary staff for key events. Nightcap Connect has since secured contracts with a host of high-profile clients including Titanic Belfast, ICC Belfast and Waterfront Hall, and the Ulster Hall.

Nightcap Event Group

Speaking about the latest milestone for the company, Managing Director, Declan Holmes said, “Nightcap Event Group was founded on the passion that Dean and I had for creating a unique drinks’ experience for our clients. 10 years on, that passion not only remains, but has grown and so has the company. We are extremely proud to be where we are today and what we have achieved, particularly considering the challenges the hospitality sector has faced in recent years.

“I believe that our versatility and resourcefulness have been instrumental in our success; we have developed with the hospitality sector, responding to market demands and listening to our clients, providing solutions where we can, which has resulted in the expansion of our services. This saw the launch of Nightcap Connect back in March, the response to which has been incredibly positive – from both hospitality venues seeking staffing solutions to those people who are looking flexible, non-committal employment. We have some really exciting plans to extend our offering further, which will be announced later this year.”

Dean McFarland, Operations Director, said, “To have reached 10 years of the Nightcap Event Group is an incredible achievement for Declan and I. However, we have had many people who have supported and helped us along the way, and we are extremely grateful to them. We will continue to build Nightcap Event Group and are looking forward to seeing our ambitious plans for expansion come to fruition in the months and years ahead.”

As well as its recent appointment as the hospitality provider to Belfast Castle, Nightcap Event Group has relaunched its popular ‘Nightcap Pop Up’ series, which collaborates with local venues to provide an evening of expertly curated drinks and accompanying nibbles.

For more information on Nightcap Event Group, visit nightcapeventgroup.com.