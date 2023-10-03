Christmas time, Christmas mag and wine, M&S Christmas food to order opens, get your slots in time

It’s BACK and better than EVER… yes, THE GUIDE to the festive season, the 80-page M&S Christmas Food Magazine, has returned and is FULL of our dazzling, delicious Christmas goodness from cover to cover! And best of all… it’s free!

Get your pens at the ready to start circling your favourites as this year’s mag covers EVERYTHING for the perfect Christmas, including top picks from Christmas food to order where you can choose your favourites to collect before the big day, as well as Christmas highlights available from now in our Foodhall. With inspirational ideas for Insta-worthy sharing boards, gifts for everyone AND Tom Kerridge’s mouth-watering recipes for making the most of your leftover turkey, it really is the mag that keeps on giving and is the PERFECT coffee table read that will last throughout the festive season. Not forgetting our cover star, inspired by the colour of the year and all things #Barbiecore, our cover features FESTIVE FAVE Percy Pig™ Merry Percymas and the new Percy Pig™ Pig ‘n’ Mix selection, our Christmas Snowy Pretzels, Collection Box of Jewels, our gorgeous Mini Macarons AND MORE! We have created a guide for you to make your own stunning sweet wreath, just click HERE* and you are good to go!

Guest edited by Tom Kerridge, he shares his favourite products from the Christmas food to order range, meets trusted M&S suppliers, farmers and producers and ensures your Christmas will be the best EVER with tips, hacks and an easy-to-follow Christmas Day time plan for a fabulous festive feast – thank you, Tom!

Also included are ALL the key dates to help customers plan their Christmas. Our handy calendar means you can mark your diaries with when M&S Christmas sandwiches land in store, when Christmas Colin hits the shelves and those all-important online last ordering dates. Additionally, if you see something you like in the Christmas Food to Order section of the mag, you can now use your phone to shop the product in three simple steps with our new snap and shop ordering technology**.

And that’s not all, we are delighted to share that for the first time EVER, our Christmas Food Magazine will be produced in braille and audio outputs. Working alongside the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), we’re ensuring that the magazine is more accessible than ever. From the 4th of October, customers can request a copy via the M&S website as well as listen to audio files.With so many mouth-watering products to choose from, you may feel spoilt for choice, so we have rounded up our top 10 Christmas Food to Order MUST-HAVES, but there are plenty more in the magazine, and EVEN MORE online – including over 60 which are EXCLUSIVE to Christmas Food to Order – you won’t find them in-store!

Get in quick, our Christmas food to order range launched last week – so don’t miss out, secure your slot today 😉

TOP 10 PICKS…

Collection 4 Seafood Shells with Chorizo (serves 4) – £20, 308g

Our stunning scallop shells are filled with a smoky tomato sauce, Argentinian scallops, Honduran king prawns and chunks of chorizo, then topped with a crisp, smoked paprika crumb.

Shallot Tarte Tatin (serves 2) – £6, 280g

These showstopping individual tarte tatin starters have caramelised balsamic shallots cooked in a buttery sherry and balsamic vinegar caramel glaze, set on a puff pastry base.

Collection British Oakham Slow-Cooked Turkey with Stuffing, Bacon and Turkey Gravy (serves 6-8) – £37, 1.4kg

Fuss-free and mouth-wateringly delicious. This joint is stuffed with pork and cranberry, topped with dry-cured bacon, brined in buttermilk and slow cooked for hours. And to top it off, it comes with a rich turkey gravy to serve.

Collection Slow-Cooked Lamb Crown (serves 4) – £30, 850g

This British slow-cooked lamb crown is French-trimmed and matured for superb succulence and depth of flavour. Served with a slow-cooked lamb, caramelised shallot and herb stuffing and a meaty herb butter.

Collection Surf & Turf Beef Tomahawk with Garlic Butter (serves 4) – £75, 1.39kg

Our French-trimmed British beef tomahawk has been matured for 21 days on the bone to give unbeatable flavour and tenderness. Served with responsibly sourced Canadian lobster tails, succulent king prawns and a decadent, smoked bone marrow and garlic butter.

Collection Lightly Smoked Salmon Wreath with Honey, Pomegranate and Orange Glaze (serves 8) – £45, 1.15kg

Our oak and apple wood-smoked salmon is plaited into a festive wreath with candied orange, pomegranate seeds and parsley, topped with a sticky honey, pomegranate and orange glaze.

Brie, Butternut and Mushroom Wellington (serves 4) – £20, 800g

A decadent filling of brie, butternut squash, carrots and pearl barley with a rich mushroom duxelle, encased in all-butter puff pastry and beautifully hand-finished with a decorative lattice pastry topping.

Collection Tartiflette (serves 4) – £15, 900g

A luxurious combination of oven-baked British potatoes, creamy gruyere cheese, pancetta, and crème fraiche – it’s a match made in heaven!

Collection Winter Wreath (serves 10) – £25, 700g

Vanilla and Belgian chocolate mousse on a crunchy biscuit base with an irresistible chocolate sauce centre. Topped with woodland decorations and a sweet sugar snow dusting. It’s almost too gorgeous to eat!

Collection Chocolate Torte (serves 6) – £15, 400g

This vegan chocolate torte combines a crunchy biscuit base with an irresistibly silky-smooth dark Belgian chocolate ganache, hand-decorated with shards of dark chocolate.

SNAP & SHOP

See something you like in the Christmas Food to Order section of the mag? WELL, now you can use your phone to shop the product by following the simple steps below:

Step 1 – Scan the QR code in the mag

Step 2 – Tap the symbol to open your camera lens

Step 3 – Take a pic of the product and then shop!

IT COULDN’T BE EASIER!

ONLINE

Have no fear, our traditional ordering method is still available, so if this is your preference, simply browse online and follow the below steps:

And remember the MOST important thing – collection from your local/preferred store is available between 21st – 24th December!