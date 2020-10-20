NI Company Alpha PH launches first rapid swab test for Covid-19

Northern Ireland company, Alpha PH, has just launched the first rapid swab test for Covid-19 that gives test results within 15 minutes. The test has been brought to the Northern Ireland market by three Northern Ireland businessmen who have developed a partnership with European bio-technology company, Alpha Pharma.

Accurate, fast and affordable, Alpha PH’s rapid swab test is conducted without the need for laboratory analysis; and in just over three weeks, the company has secured orders for 20,000 units from companies, sporting organisations and healthcare facilities across the UK and Ireland.

Alpha PH secured the UK and Ireland distribution rights from Alpha Pharma, and the NI company is now distributing two products, the VivaDiag SARS-CoV-2Ag rapid swab antigen test and the Iris VivaDiag COVID-19 IgM IgG rapid antibody test.

Explaining how the distribution partnership developed, Alpha PH Director, Kevin Sweeney, who has 20 years’ working within healthcare and pharma, comments: “As one of the leading bio-technology companies in the EU, Alpha Pharma is best known for its production and distribution of blood analysis systems, most commonly used in the detection and monitoring of diabetes.

“Through a mutual connection, we heard about Alpha Pharma’s work back in April. Being based in Italy, the company had witnessed the devasting effects of coronavirus first-hand, and the business quickly pivoted its expertise, resources and technology to the trial and development of Covid-19 testing.”

After months of thorough research and trials, Alpha Pharma firstly launched its antibodies test in April, which has now been distributed to organisations, including hospitals and other health care facilities across the globe.

Kevin Sweeney continues: “Alpha Pharma’s first antibodies test is now widely used in medical settings and manufacturing in Italy and further afield, and we believe that these tests could really make a difference to public bodies and companies here in NI as we all try to navigate the future, ensuring safe workplaces and environments in the months ahead.”

The latest product to be introduced is its game-changing rapid swab test, and similar to the antibodies test, it also removes the need for costly laboratory analysis. Accuracy is paramount and the Alpha Pharma tests have been proven to deliver an 100% specificity for negative patients and sensitivity of up to 98% for positive patients*.

Mr Sweeney adds: “It has become clear that the widespread availability of accurate and appropriate diagnostic tests for Covid-19 is crucial to curtailing the spread of Covid-19 and living with this virus. These products can significantly help to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by diagnosing both symptomatic and asymptomatic people in a 15-minute frame.

“Working with Alpha Pharma, we have created a robust supply chain for the UK and Ireland with orders delivered within days. Customers have included sporting organisations, nursing home groups and food manufacturing businesses.”

“Testing is the way forward, and will enable our lives to move forward, whilst identifying and isolating those cases in our society to mitigate the spread of the virus,” concludes Kevin.

Recommended to be carried out by a healthcare professional, Alpha PH’s products are available now at www.alphatestkits.com. Featured products are the VivaDiag SARS-CoV-2Ag rapid test (swab test) for Covid-19 and the Iris VivaDiag Covid-19 IgM IgG rapid test (antibody test) which delivers a qualitative determination of lgM and lgG COVID-19 antibodies, indicating that a person has previously had the coronavirus.

Please visit www.alphatestkits.com for further information.