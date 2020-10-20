Luxury Loungewear: A Few Amazing Tips

Who does not want to be in their loungewear at home? They are definitely the most comfortable things to slip in. Nevertheless, you can carry them while going out as well. Worried about not getting the glam look? Here are six tips to make your simple loungewear look extravagant and chic:

Be careful of the proportions

Lounge wears are comfortable because of their loose fittings. However, when it comes to wearing it outside, you have to take care of the baggy appearances. To do that, you need to get your proportions correct and make sure that if you are wearing a loose top, then the pants should be tight and vice versa. Also, do not forget to tuck in your tops, which will give it a smart look. In case you do not have any loungewear, you should check out online. You can apply the City Chic Promo Code to avail discounts and offers.

Choose lighter shades

When you are in the mood for loungewear, everything should be in sync, specifically the colours. Pastel and nude shade look better for loungewear. It will make you feel not only comfortable but also look stylish. Also, choose the fabric depending upon the seasons. If it is summer, it should be cotton while a thicker material for winter. You can also throw a pull up around your shoulders during the winter seasons.

Stick to minimal makeup

Our makeup should be the minimum possible when it comes to keeping in sync with loungewear. You should do only the basic face makeup and choose a soft lip colour. While for your eyes, you can just apply mascaras and give it a simple yet bold look.

Add accessories

Accessories can come in handy when you want to stand out in loungewear. It brightens up the otherwise simple look of your wardrobe. You can wear junk jewellery for your hands while for your ears you can go for large hoops. You can keep your neck bare. As for your hair, you can pick up colourful and printed headbands or a shimmery scrunchie. Also, you can go for bow hair ties, which will give it a cute look. You can pick up a clutch or take a scarf. Again make sure to choose accordingly and not overdo it. You can always get a variety of accessories online at discounts.

Shoes

Your shoes will help you in either making your looks or breaking it. So, choosing the correct shoes with your outfit is extremely essential. The best shoes to pair it up with would be sandals. If you go for slippers or flip flops, it will look way too casual. Cute pump shoes can also be an option.

Prefer prints

Loungewear generally gives a very girl next door look, so one hack would be to go for prints, especially for the bottoms. Prints make the look very eye-catching and unique. They add a little twist to the outfit because of their appearance. In case you do not have prints or want to check out prints matching your loungewear, you can visit online clothing sites. You will get an array of collections to choose from. You can use the Boden Promo Code to avail of discounts on your purchases.

Those are some of the ways you can make your loungewear-look expensive and classy. Thus, the next time you step out in loungewear, do not forget to experiment with your outfits. You will definitely feel like a model.