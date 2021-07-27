New tech spin-out Stimul.ai to reduce hospital waiting lists

Stimul.ai a new spin out company has launched bringing a new technology that has the potential to radically support hospitals to reduce hospital waiting list times.

The SaaS based solution is a strategic clinical design tool, built to minimise hospital waiting lists. Clinics can therefore make better capacity planning decisions by ensuring clinics are designed to maximum efficiency, through the Stimul.ai data intelligence provided allows hospitals to make the right strategic decisions.

Stimul.ai

By automating typically laborious processes, removing barriers and pain points for clinicians and admins teams, who are already under enough pressure. The innovation will support and guide hospitals on how to best allocate times that best match their patient category requirements, without the interruption to daily working practice.

Currently no such technology solution exists to tackle this huge crisis which costs the economy billions of pounds per year. Pressure is growing on the government to take urgent steps to tackle waiting times.

In Northern Ireland 1 in 4 people are now on some form of waiting list, in fact some people in Northern Ireland are waiting seven years for a medical procedure, as revealed by BBC News NI. In the Republic of Ireland almost 1 million people are on waiting lists and in England the number of people waiting for NHS hospital treatment could reach 13 million in the months to come due to the COVID backlog, as recently stated by Sajid Javid.

The company founders include Naomh McElhatton a well-known Irish entrepreneur listed as one of the Irish Times “Top 5 Entrepreneurs to Watch” in 2019 will take the position as CEO and Professor Barry O’Sullivan, past President of the European AI Association and award-winning academic in the fields of artificial intelligence, constraint programming, prescriptive analytics, ethics, and public policy, has been appointed Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

Prof. John F. Cryan, Vice President for Research & Innovation at University College Cork commented “We are very proud at UCC to see Stimul.ai launch leveraging the excellent research of Prof. O’Sullivan and his team are developing this fantastic solution that will no doubt lead to improved patient care within our health services.”

“We are currently engaged with a number of hospital departments throughout Ireland and the UK and would encourage hospitals to contact me directly, so that we can identify new pilot sites to support the resolution of this growing crisis”, said Naomh McElhatton, CEO.

Stimul.ai is a spin out from the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics and the School of Computer Science and Information Technology at University College Cork.