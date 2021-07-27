Slemish Market Supper Club Hosts Summer Dining Experience 

The popular Slemish Market Supper Club is set to offer food fans a new experience next month as their exclusive dining experience returns for another six-course event featuring well known chef Rob Curley.

Based in the beautiful surroundings of the greater Ballymena area, the unique pop up dining experience, Slemish Market Supper Club, creates an array of bespoke meals using only the finest local produce.

Hosted by the award-winning chef, Rob Curley, Slemish Market Supper Club runs across a number of venues across the greater Ballymena area in County Antrim.

At each fine dining experience, Rob will be on hand to allow you to learn more about each dish by explaining the ingredients, where they are sourced and the inspiration behind the creation of the distinctive cuisines.

“I love surprising people by taking a humble ingredient and turning it into something extraordinary,” said Rob.

The delectable dishes consist of six courses that will include a drink, a wee bite, a starter, a fish course, a meat course and a dessert.

“We want our diners to have more than a meal,” explained Rob, adding: “We want them to understand what is on their doorstep, what they too can prepare and have a great time as well as great food.”

Each event differs from the rest, as the ingredients used are done so when the produce is at its finest, making each experience special. Not just that, the menu is a surprise which Rob reveals on the night.

Offering the best summer creations, the next pop up event is due to take place on Saturday August 7 at Incredible Edibles Community Gardens in Cloughmills, Co. Antrim. The unique event not only offers the finest of cuisines but creates an intimate setting allowing you to meet new people and learn top tips from an award-winning chef.

“It Is a delight for me to showcase what we have on our doorstep,” said Rob. “And when our diners experience the freshness it can be a revelation.”

Northern Ireland is renowned for its quality food and hospitality, and with Slemish Market Supper Club, they combine these two elements to create innovative and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets for the Slemish Market Supper Club at Incredible Edibles Community Gardens are £60 and can be booked at slemishmarketsupperclub.com

To find out more or book a place, ​​phone Rob Curley on 07547804975, go to their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter