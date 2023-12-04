New senior appointments at Mount Charles Group

Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles Group has announced a series of senior-level appointments, signalling its next phase of business growth across the island of Ireland.

Mount Charles Group

Mount Charles, which employs over 2,700 team members, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies. The company also provides a wide range of other business services, including security and vending.

The appointments of new Group Commercial Director Gary Doyle and Barry O’Hara, who becomes Operations Director for ROI, will see the group continue to grow its multi-faceted business offering across the island of Ireland by targeting numerous markets and industries across the Republic of Ireland.

Gary Doyle brings over thirty years’ business experience with him in his new role at Mount Charles and will manage and deliver on the group’s sales strategy across the island of Ireland.

Barry O’Hara, who has a strong track record in catering and hospitality, facilities management and sales, will have operational oversight of all the Mount Charles sites in ROI, as well as providing general business development support to the organisation.

In addition to the appointments of Gary Doyle and Barry O’Hara, Mount Charles family member Gavin Annon, who has been Group Sales and Marketing Director since 2017, will assume the new role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Gavin, who is also currently serving as Belfast Chamber’s President, will be responsible for developing and implementing multiple business strategies across Mount Charles’ suite of organisations.

He will also have oversight of embedding the business’ culture and values, to both internal and external audiences, and will play a crucial role in the delivery of Mount Charles’ ambitious ESG plans.

Gavin Annon commented: “We see immense potential for growth across the island of Ireland, particularly within the private sector, and these new senior appointments are integral to helping us realise our ambition and vision.

“Looking ahead, we see great opportunity and potential in our continued expansion in ROI, which includes maximising our service line, enhancing our capabilities and actively looking for strategic acquisition opportunities for business diversification across the group.

“As we embark on this exciting phase of our business growth journey, our strategic vision remains firm. We are committed to recruiting and developing exceptional individuals who not only deliver outstanding service to our clients but also play a pivotal role in shaping a brilliant future for our organisation.

“We also understand the importance of ESG, and our ambition is to be a market leader in this regard, giving back to the community, caring for our planet and embodying the principles of a responsible business.”