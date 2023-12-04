AbbeyAutoline staff help raise £150K for NI Hospice

AbbeyAutoline, celebrating its 50th anniversary, has raised £150,000 for Northern Ireland Hospice as part of parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings’ longstanding association with the local charity.

Staff from across the business helped raise the funds for the charity through a variety of company-wide initiatives including a Give As You Earn (GAYE) staff contribution scheme.

The dedicated employees also co-ordinated a host of events as part of their ongoing fundraising drive such as sponsored walks, coffee mornings, and casual Fridays.

Hitting the £150,000 milestone coincides with Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker embarking on an ambitious programme of community activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

AbbeyAutoline

The hugely successful programme included staff pledging 50 hours of volunteer support to Northern Ireland Hospice, aimed at benefiting the important work the charity does in caring for adults, children, and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Staff dedicated their time by taking on a variety of voluntary roles across a number of the Hospice shops throughout Northern Ireland.

Kind-hearted members also gave up their time to support a series of bucket collections, as well as tending to the gardens at the charity’s Adult In-Patient Unit at Somerton House and the Children’s In-Patient Unit at Horizon House.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline commented: “We are incredibly proud to mark our 50th anniversary by helping parent company, Prestige Insurance Holdings, reach the impressive target of £150,000 in funds raised for Northern Ireland Hospice.

“This achievement is testament to the dedication and generosity of the AbbeyAutoline staff and their colleagues across Prestige Insurance Holdings’ group of businesses.

“We want to thank each and every one of them for their ongoing financial contribution through the staff contribution scheme and a host of fundraising initiatives that have gone a long way to supporting the charity’s vital work in caring for thousands of babies, children, and adults across Northern Ireland.

“Our AbbeyAutoline staff have also rolled up their sleeves this year, taking on various voluntary roles at the Hospice shops and supporting important initiatives like bucket collections and garden tidy-ups to raise additional funds for the charity.

“We’ve always believed in making a real and lasting difference to the communities we serve, and we’re delighted to have been able to contribute in this way in our 50th year in business.”

Northern Ireland Hospice offers specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to people who need its help the most. Its multi-disciplinary team provides care within its adult and children In-Patient Units as well as caring for patients in their own homes in the local community.

Amanda Connolly, Corporate Fundraiser at Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “We are so grateful for the continued support from AbbeyAutoline for Northern Ireland Hospice.

“It’s only through the support of our local business community that we can continue to provide specialist palliative care across Northern Ireland to over 4,000 babies, children, adults and their families each year. A big thank you to AbbeyAutoline staff from the bottom of our hearts!”

AbbeyAutoline’s 50th anniversary programme of activities focused on giving back to the communities that have played a crucial role in the company’s success over the past 50 years.

It included the hugely successful ‘50k in May’ challenge, where over 120 staff members raised £4,000 for AWARE NI by walking, running, biking, or hiking 50km during May.

A ‘50 Ways of Giving Back’ initiative supported 50 local charity or voluntary organisations with practical assistance, ranging from volunteering at food banks to rejuvenating local community gardens, and cleaning up local beauty spots.

For more information on AbbeyAutoline visit: www.abbeyautoline.co.uk