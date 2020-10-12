New cohort of 11 apprentices joins Fujitsu in Northern Ireland

Fujitsu, one of Northern Ireland’s leading ICT companies, is appointing 11 new apprentices as part of its commitment to developing the digital talent pipeline.

This latest intake of Fujitsu’s apprentices forms part of the Department for the Economy’s IT and Telecoms Professional Apprenticeship Programme. The highly successful apprenticeship scheme at Fujitsu has been running since 2012, and provides career progression opportunities, with up to 90% of apprentices moving into permanent positions with Fujitsu.

Seven apprentices will be based in Belfast Metropolitan College, with multiple courses on offer from Level 3 to Level 5 Apprenticeships, including cybersecurity and networking, while North West Regional College (NWRC) will welcome four apprentices studying a Level 5 Apprenticeship in software development.

Hannah Whelan, Recruitment Advisor at Fujitsu said: “Bringing in talented and creative individuals is integral to Fujitsu’s growth as a business. Our aim is not only to inspire the next generation of graduates, but to provide them with the essential practical skills to thrive in the ever-evolving digital sector in Northern Ireland.”

Hannah continued: “During the apprenticeship programme, students receive extensive mentorship and hands-on, practical learning experiences, where they will gain invaluable knowledge and expertise on key digital areas such as cloud application development and networking infrastructure. Alongside this, students will benefit from a two-year development programme, which offers courses in leadership and business awareness, plus additional courses of their choosing. Apprentices bring fresh ideas and perspectives which is essential to Fujitsu’s position at the forefront of cutting-edge digital innovation.”

This year, Fujitsu’s apprentices are experiencing an innovative virtual onboarding experience to help guide them in their journey. Speaking about the programme, Séon Devine, a Level 5 apprentice said: “I found the onboarding process to be really helpful in getting myself ready to work for such a large company and in learning how Fujitsu operates. Even with the complications caused by lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, all the staff were really helpful and willing to help in any way, even if we weren’t all physically together. Overall, I think it was a great experience, and has set us up for success within Fujitsu.”