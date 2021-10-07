 New £3.4m ‘Housing for All’ Scheme cuts its first sod in Dungannon

A new £3.4m shared housing development in Dungannon has been launched by Choice Housing in partnership with the Department for Communities, NI Housing Executive and Westland Developments (NI). The ‘Fortview shared housing development’ on Mullaghmore Road in Dungannon is a general needs housing scheme and will provide 28 new two-bedroom homes.

Housing for All is the Department for Communities and Housing Executive’s Shared Housing Programme, and it forms part of the Programme for Government. The new development is expected to be completed by October 2022, contributing to the growing demand for housing in the area.

Choice continues to work in partnership with local statutory, community and voluntary sectors as well as engaging with a wide range of other local stakeholders and residents to develop the scheme’s good relations plan. The Plan will include key initiatives and projects tailored for the Fortview community and for residents from surrounding communities. Nurturing these partnerships is a vital element of delivering shared housing options.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice said, “Developments such as Fortview allow us to engage extensively with tenants, residents and community groups to identify community projects and initiatives that will be a benefit to that area. This is all part of the shared housing approach promoting meaningful engagement between residents and surrounding communities.

“There are almost 2,000 people on the housing waiting list in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, of which more than 1,200 are in housing stress. Choice is committed to working with partners to continue to address this growing need for quality affordable housing in the area”.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Increasing our supply of social housing for those who need homes is a priority for me and is why I am committed to delivering more homes, to the areas they are needed most. Everyone has the right to a home and I am pleased to see that with significant support from my Department, this development will deliver 28 new two-bedroom homes to help meet housing need in Dungannon. This Housing for All scheme will also mean that housing continues to play its part in delivering a more shared society.”

Fortview is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £3.4m has been invested in the Fortview shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan which is aimed at developing meaningful community relationships.

Choice provides a mix of supported, sheltered and general needs housing across Northern Ireland, providing over 12,000 homes across the region. The association currently operates five shared housing developments across Northern Ireland, alongside Fortview, these include developments in Ballynahinch, Saintfield, Ballymena and Lisburn.

The Fortview Good Relations Plan includes ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include Health and Wellbeing, Education and Training showcasing the many benefits this type of housing can have on our communities